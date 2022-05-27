Becky G prepares to show off with Jimmy Kimmel | instagram

“I danced with my ex” is one of the singles that make up the second studio album of the talented Californian singer Becky G, which is under the name of “schemes“Since Friday, May 13, his name has not abandoned social networks, since his musical project had a strong reception from his fans and the internet in general.

And through his Instagram account, he announced the news that will be presented on the nightly show of the comedian and presenter Jimmy Kimmelhis program called “Jimmy Kimmel Live”, where he invites different artists, conducts a short interview about the projects they are recently working on.

So that Becky G will take advantage and in a live program he will be performing his single “I danced with my ex“Since it was the last melody to which he took a music video, his followers loved the style, because it is a bit calm and conveys different feelings than what we are used to seeing, since it talks about a good relationship between ex-boyfriends .

“schemes” has given a lot to talk about because single after singles that the reggaeton singer Becky G decided to launch quickly became a trend, “Ram Pam Pam” In collaboration with Natti Natashalet alone “Mommy“which became a feminine anthem for empowered women, working hand in hand with the Colombian Carol G.

Becky G prepares to show off with Jimmy Kimmel, photo: instagram



Now, through a short video where you can see the 25-year-old artist putting on makeup and getting ready to attend the recording forum of said program, rehearsing a few times, getting to know the studio, recording every detail about how it is inside , the singer was portrayed with an energetic and cheerful attitude.

So much so that he even placed another of his songs in the background entitled “Good day“a 100% positive melody, which lifts the spirits due to the beautiful lyrics that can be heard, addressing a bit of reconciliation with oneself.

Jimmy Kimmel recently in his studio he had as a guest the sought-after British actor Tom Hiddleston where he shared a bit about an “Asgardian song” that he still remembers, even being in another language impressing the audience present.

