Becky G showed part of her charms to the rhythm of salsa and regional Mexican since Coachella 2002

the explosive Becky G She is unstoppable and it is not for less, her new song that is about to be released makes her very happy as well as her most faithful fans. Proof of this have been her last dances on her Instagram. The first of them dancing salsa with her boyfriend, the soccer player Sebastian Lletget, showed part of her charms in white minimal shorts and top. And the last one, this weekend in Coachella 2022where he showed off his dancing skills Regional Mexican to the beat of Firm Group in one of the most important music festivals on the west coast of the United States.

Becky G Y Sebastian LletgeThey have a very strong relationship. Despite the busy schedules of the singer and the soccer player, they always make time to be together and have a blast. This time Dancing salsa, but the previous ones have almost always been on the beach or celebrating someone’s achievement. Immediately after this wad of eye for the fans of both, Becky G went to conquer Coachella 2022.

There he broke out dancing regional Mexican and made it clear that Aztec blood runs through his veins. With an excellent choreography, Becky G showed off part of her attributes and “boobies” with a minimal top. Later he showed part of the backstage of Coachella 2022 and made it very clear how happy he is to participate. We don’t know if one of the big surprises of the night is that she performs “MAMIII” with Carol Gwho will perform tonight, but his fans are betting everything on him to make it happen.

Recently, Carol G sang for the first time “MOMMY” and wrote on his Instagram that he wanted to sing it live with Becky G. La Bichota reminded everyone through her account that she would be appearing in Coachella 2022 and that they should not forget to go with their respective thongs. For this, she used a daring animal print outfit just as an appetizer of what can be enjoyed tonight during the festival.

Among the Latinos who have performed, Grupo Firme and its vocalist Eduin Caz stood out, who repeated the feat of taking off his shirt. Also Anitta, who paid tribute to his native Brazil alongside rapper Snoop Dogg and Diplo. Now the path is free MS band Already Carol G. They are followed by the famous Doja Cat Y Swedish House Mafia.

Few days ago, Karol G and Becky G removed in the video of “MOM III” that they had already recorded and instead they made another one, where the former porn actress appears Mia Khalifabeside Angus Cloudstar of Euphoria, and the Venezuelan Dru Flecha, who surprised with her beauty and talent.

