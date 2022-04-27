Becky G shows off her charms with a “daring” outfit (Photo)

The famous American singer Becky G, surprised her millions of followers on social media, by sharing a hot Photography with a “daring” outfit, where he showed off his charms, leaving everyone with their mouths open.

On this occasion, Becky G shared this photo on her official Instagram account, where she quickly added more than 250,000 likes and thousands of comments from her followers and colleagues.

COACHELLA WEEK 2 Grateful and blessed,” he posted in a photo with Karol G at Coachella 2022.

This popular singer has Mexican ancestry, so she can be seen in the matches of the Mexican National Team showing her support with the Tri shirt, in addition to the fact that she is currently a partner of the soccer player Sebastian Lletget.

Becky G currently has hundreds of millions of views of her songs on YouTube, in addition to having a friendly relationship with singer Karol G, with whom she has recorded several songs and with whom she shared the stage at Coachella 2022.