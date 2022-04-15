Becky G shows off her charms with a ‘spicy’ photo in a pink swimsuit

The famous singer from the United States Becky G, surprised her millions of followers in the social mediaby sharing a “spicy” photograph where she shows off her charms in a striking pink swimsuit, leaving everyone with their mouths open.

On this occasion Becky G shared this photo on her official Instagram account, where she quickly added more than 770 thousand likes and thousands of comments from her followers, friends and colleagues.

LA MAMIII EN LA PLAYA”, was Becky G’s message in her publication where she sees herself on a paradisiacal beach.

This singer and actress is originally from the United States and is 25 years old, and is currently in a relationship with soccer player Sebastian Lletget of the New England Revolution in Major League Soccer (MLS).

Currently Becky G has about 31 million followers on her Instagram account and adds hundreds of millions of views of her songs on YouTube, along with singers of the stature of Karol G and Nicki Nicole.