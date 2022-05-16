Becky G wears a glamorous lavender dress with feathers at the Billboard Awards

Becky G is the living image of latin glamor when it comes to parading down the Red carpet of a special event. Tonight, the singer will light up the stage of the Billboard Awards 2022 and arrived with a perfect look for the occasion.

During his triumphal entrance to the event, the senior interpreter opted for a modern dress with obvious overtones of classic Hollywood glamour, a constant in the most recent outfits that celebrities have worn on the red carpet season.

Becky G confirms that feathers are a trend among the best dressed

Becky G wore a lavender dress with extravagant feathers at the Billboard 2022.Bryan Steffy

The lavender dress worn by Becky G it is a compilation of sequins and other brilliant embroidery. Its fitted silhouette with a belt, one-shoulder neckline and mini extension were the design elements that stood out even more thanks to the inclusion of pensthat sophisticated and fashionable detail that abounds in evening dresses 2022

the look of the Mexican roots singer It has a feather decoration on one of the sleeves and on the miniskirt. In keeping with the hue of her attire, she accessorized with a pair of metallic platform sandals with a bracelet, thus adding another trend to your style.