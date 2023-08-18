Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair from WWE to Fortnite: introduce their characters















He WWE Superstars I have had many over time great opportunities to make a name for yourself Also in areas outside of wrestling (just ask to The Rock, John Cena or Batista) AND even its virtual versions they can end up in very interesting places. Now, we have another unique place to find Becky Lynch and Bianca Belairbecause The Man and the WWE EST have officially joined Fortnite.

HE video games I’ve been one for decades. important part of professional wrestling, and this is demonstrated by the fact that the two worlds have merged on several occasions. Now, we have another instance where this will happen, as Fortnite has welcomed one. fresh dose of notable personalities of straight from the wwe. AND it’s not the first time for this to happen.

They were the ones who announced the news. the same official channels on social networks that belong to Fortnite. in the hosted in Twitterin particular, we can see the image of the two fighters in video game version. both use i clothes we’ve grown used to seeing the two of us wearing when they enter the WWE ring. becky lynchthen (reduced from SummerSlam 2023 disappointment), is also in possession of the former Raw Women’s Champion belt. Instead, there is no title, at least in the video ad, for Bianca Belair.



And New: Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch make their entrance on the island. It can be purchased in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/xs8K0jLF4w —Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 17, 2023

How to get Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair in Fortnite

The new Fortnite update includes Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch as mentioned. Said this, using the two WWE Superstars is not free. You can check the specifications on the package below.

Becky Lynch & Bianca Belair Pack (all cosmetics) : 2400 paVos

: 2400 paVos Bianca Belair Skin : 1500 paVos

: 1500 paVos Becky Lynch Skin : 1600 paVos

: 1600 paVos Stronger decorative shield on the back. (available with Bianca Belair skin)

(available with Bianca Belair skin) Decorative shield to disarm-your back (Available with Becky Lynch skin)

(Available with Becky Lynch skin) Superstar celebration gesture : 300 paVos

: 300 paVos KOD Hammer Removal Tool : 800 paVos

: 800 paVos Disarm-Her Blade Pick Up Tool (Available with Becky Lynch skin)

It is fair to remember that, before Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair, John Cena has also been added to Fortnite in the past. No: did not have the invisibility functionalthough it would have been appropriate.

Now all that remains is to check how will Fortnite players react to the inclusion of Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair in the new update. Whatever the level of success of the initiative, in any case, it will undoubtedly give WWE fans another thing to collect If one of your passions besides wrestling is only the one from the Fortnite franchise.