Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus, WWE announces Steel Cage Match for Payback

Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus, WWE announces Steel Cage Match for Payback



After skipping SummerSlam and meeting on Raw on Monday (with a somewhat controversial ending), the last act of their heated rivalry seems to have been decided. the wwe in fact, he’s advertising a Steel Cage match. between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus for Payback, PLE scheduled for September 2 in Pittsburgh.

At the moment the meeting has not yet been made official on the company’s official website or on its social networks, but it seems only a matter of time, the rivalry between the two has been going on for months and both are “burned” by being excluded from SummerSlam.

Becky went viral especially for posting on social media. a photo of her making lemonade with lemons she was given. WWE decided to capitalize on the attention generated by creating a t-shirt for the WWE Shop, as the famous saying goes in English: “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade” (which in Italian means something like “if life confronts you with a difficult situation, try to make the best of it”).

From WWE to Fortnite, Becky Lynch’s crossover

The popularity of “The Man” has now transcended the boundaries of pop culture.

Becky Lynch has been announced as a playable character in Fortnite, one of the most famous and profitable video games in recent years. Video games have been a big part of professional wrestling for decades, as evidenced by the fact that the two worlds have merged on a number of occasions. Along with Becky, Bianca Belair has also been added to the Fortnite roster.

Source link

