become one with the character

For Hugh Jackmanfatherhood is something that has constantly challenged him to learn, such as how to approach his children, a topic that he explores in his new film “The son”, where he plays a man whose teenage son suffers from depression.

In the film directed by Florian Zellerwhich competed for the Golden Lion in Venice, the Parisian director focuses on mental health, a problem to which, in Jackman’s opinion, “no one is immune”.

“The film shows that love is not enough, because in this film everyone loves very much. The truth is that to raise a child you need more than the parents. There are the friends, the teachers, the rest of the family, the community”, says the actor

THE PLOT

The actor, who plays in “the son” Peter, a father who has rebuilt his life after divorcing his ex-wife Kate (Laura Dern) and now, with his new partner (Vanessa Kirby) has just had a son, indicated that he himself has changed the way he shows himself to the world especially in front of their children.

As their characterwho learns that her 17-year-old son, Nicholas (zen mcgrath) is going through a depression, Jackman also lives with the problems of adolescence; He has a 17-year-old son and a 22-year-old son to whom, he assures, he shows more and more of his vulnerabilities.

“Before I tried to convey to them that everything was fine, but the truth is that parents are terrified every day with the decisions we have to make about them, even when we make them a sandwich,” he explained, causing laughter.

PROUD

What is clear is that for the Australian this role was a gift and it is a job that he is proud of, as well as his interpretation “more humble that he has had to interpret”.

“When I read ´The Son´ I felt like a fire that swept through me, a compulsion; it is scary to realize that this role is perfect for you at this point in your life that you must play it, so I did not hesitate for a second to write to florian“.

when Zeller received the e-mail was very surprised. First, he says, because of the humility that the star had in asking him so directly and also because she transmitted that desire and authentic strength.

The first The first time they saw each other was through a screen, in the early stages of the pandemic. When only eight minutes of videoconference had passed, Florian, who in 2020 was acclaimed for “The father”, offered the role to Hugh, because he felt that the actor had a great connection with him. character.