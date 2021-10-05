Become the first movie star in space – NRK Urix

It is the first time that a film of this type has been recorded in the room. What Yulia Peresild will do in front of the camera is the essence of the drama «the challenge“.

Movies were recorded in the room before, but there were no games. Space films so far have been pure documentaries such as “beautiful planet“AND”Hubble“. They are based on footage taken by astronauts.

THE TEAM: Actress Yulia Peresild, astronaut Anton Shkaplerov and director Klim Shipenko. Photo: Roscosmos

Director Klim Sibenko will be in the room with Peresild on October 5th. He will be responsible not only for the output, but also for the lighting, camera, sound and makeup.

It must be a doctor

Peresild and Sjipenko will score enough material to fill 35 to 40 minutes of the film. The plot is that an astronaut on the space station becomes seriously ill, but is unstable enough to return to Earth for treatment.

Surgeon Xenia (Peresild) was trained in space travel in record time. There he will perform a complex heart operation for the sick astronaut.

Russian superstar: Yulia Peresild starred in more than 30 films.

Professional cosmonauts Oleg Novitsky and Peter Dubrov will take part in the film. I’m on the space station now. One of them is being a sick astronaut. Probably the Novitsky company. He will be with the two directors when they return to Earth on October 17th.

Strait: Peresild during training inside the spaceship. The space inside the capsule will be shared by a professional astronaut and director. Photo: Andrey Shelepin / gctc / roscosmos / Reuters

Almost fully trained

In May of this year, the 37-year-old actress and her 38-year-old director began training. He was already in perfect condition, but he had to lose fifteen kilograms to get into the spacesuit.

Loading... Advertisements Going here: this is the Russian Zvezda module on the International Space Station. The cosmonaut in the photo is Oleg Novitsky, who will have a role in the film. Photo: NASA

They are trained in emergency procedures and what it takes to control a spacecraft if one of the professional astronauts on board is ejected. The directors were awarded the title of Flight Engineers.

They must leave Earth on the Soyuz MS-19 ship.

expelled

There was strong opposition to the project. The Russian state provides spacecraft, missiles, logistics and training. These are resources that could have been used for other things in the Russian space program.

Advertising: The film is supported by the Russian authorities as it aims to promote the country’s space program. Photo: Andrey Shelepin / gctc / roscosmos / Reuters

The commander of the space force in Russia is a legend of cosmonauts Sergey Krikalev, he lost his job after deciding to stop the journey to Peresild. After violent protests from the other cosmonauts, Krikalev resumed his work.

Russian Space Agency Roscosmos It supports production for several reasons. The administration believes that the film will motivate young people to become astronauts, that the space program will receive a lot of publicity, and that the actual execution of the film is a realistic exercise to quickly send people into space.

Light first: If Tom Cruise goes into space, he will test something he has already experienced. This is an image from the film The Mummy in which Cruz records a dramatic scene in Weightlessness. It was done in a private plane that astronauts also use during their training. Photo: Universal Pictures

The Americans are coming

Another film is due to be shot on the International Space Station. No one but star Tom Cruise would have to agree to play the lead role.

When this will happen is now entirely uncertain. When then NASA chief Jim Bridenstine congratulated Cruise on the role last year, the plan was for the actor to go to space in October of this year.

Axiom Space is responsible for the flight itself. They leased rockets and spacecraft from SpaceX, and NASA agreed to use the space station. First flight for Axiom Space It happens according to plan in February next year and Tom Cruise was not with her.