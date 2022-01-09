“Becoming Jane” Sunday, January 9, 2022

The biopic on TV tonight: “Becoming Jane” Sunday 9 January 2022 at 21:25 on TV 2000

Becoming Jane – A portrait of a woman (Becoming Jane) is a 2007 film directed by Julian Jarrold. Biographical film that tells the first years of the famous author Jane Austen, played by Anne Hathaway, and focused on her relationship with Thomas Langlois Lefroy, played by James McAvoy.

Late eighteenth century. Jane is a young woman waiting to marry to pass from parental authority to marital authority, but her sharp and lively intellect makes her eager to go beyond an already sealed destiny.

Hers is a simple family: the father is a Protestant pastor, the mother takes care of the house. Jane has numerous siblings, almost all married except two: Henry, who is courted by a wealthy and older woman, and Cassandra who is engaged. The future writer is also very much courted and in particular everyone expects her to marry the rich heiress Mr. Wisley, a sensitive, correct and kind boy, with whom she is not in love.

Jane’s life is enlivened by the arrival of Tom Lefroy, a young and promising lawyer of humble origins, who is sent “as punishment” to the countryside by his wealthy uncle, whose protégé he is, because he is guilty of leading a dissolute city life. Lefroy initially shows he despises the countryside and teases Jane by showing that he ignores her and treating her as a provincial, but he soon has to change his mind about the nature that surrounds him and the girl, whose extraordinary intelligence he immediately understands.

Tom and Jane fall in love and decide to get married, but they need the consent of his rich uncle, on whom the survival of the very poor and numerous Lefroy family depends. The uncle denies her approval, convinced by a letter of false accusations that was sent to him by one of Jane’s suitors and which portrays her as a dowry hunter.

Tom’s first reaction, faced with his uncle’s refusal, is to reject Jane; shortly after, therefore, they both get engaged to people chosen for them by their respective families. But Lefroy is unable to repress his love for Jane, so he returns to her, asks her forgiveness and offers her a love escape. She agrees, but while they are on the run, she casually reads a letter from Tom’s mother showing that his family is totally dependent on the benevolence of their wealthy uncle, which Jane was unaware of. She then decides to confront Tom and tells him that, even though she loves him, she doesn’t want them both to take responsibility for the ruin of his family. Lefroy tries in every way to convince her that they can do it on their own, he being a lawyer and she writing, but Jane is immovable and goes back to her family.

Her suitors immediately come forward, but Jane chooses not to marry and live in simplicity rather than having a rich but loveless marriage. With her will remain her sister Cassandra, also unmarried after the sudden death of her betrothed. On the contrary, his brother Henry chooses to marry to improve his financial condition. From the love story with Tom, however, Jane draws inspiration to write her masterpiece: Pride and Prejudice.

Many years later Jane, now famous, meets again Tom, who has married another but has never forgotten his true love, so much so that he has named his first child Jane.

Direction by Mark Waters

Starring: Reese Witherspoon and Mark Ruffalo

Source: WIKIPEDIA



