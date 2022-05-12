Bed bugs proliferate in five capital neighborhoods

In the Villa María, Simón Bolívar, Gualey, La Zurza and La Ciénaga sectors, the proliferation of bed bugs that are affecting the people who live there was detected.

The director of Area IV of Public Health, Jesús Suardí, announced yesterday that the first bedbug outbreak was reported during Easter last year in La Ciénaga.

He said that the first report in 2021 of the presence of this insect was made by citizens of the sector and since then they have established some measures to prevent its expansion.

Suardí indicated that one of the measures being carried out to combat the spread is fumigation in the affected environment and some educational centers in said neighborhoods.

The specialist stressed that they are monitoring him as they inform him about the presence of the outbreak that affects citizens through skin punctures to extract blood and thus feed.

He urged the population to maintain hygiene at home, wash sheets frequently and use repellent to prevent the insect from adhering to the skin.

The first manifestations in people’s bodies when they are bitten by one of these insects are itching, rashes and skin discomfort, which could cause greater discomfort due to the high temperatures recorded in the Dominican Republic.

Bed bugs lodge in furniture, beds, wardrobes and clothing to bite both humans and animals, preferably when they are resting or sleeping.

In bed is where bedbugs feel the most and their preferred times are from two to five in the morning, according to publications from different specialized portals.

Hot water and fumigation

Dr. Jesús Suardí, in charge of Public Health Area IV, said that they are combating the bedbug outbreak with fumigation, and that before people used hot water. Hygiene measures are preponderant and wash clothes frequently to eliminate bedbugs.

Although it is not serious, it could cause other diseases.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), in the chapter that talks about bedbugs, does so in Chagas disease.

Chagas disease

Chagas disease or American trypanosomiasis is a systemic parasitic infection caused by the flagellated protozoan Trypanosoma cruzi (T.cruzi), a parasite that is transmitted to humans and other mammals by blood-sucking hemiptera insect vectors of the Triatominae subfamily.

TWO TYPES

native

Traditionally in the Dominican Republic there has been a type of bedbug of small size, located in rural and marginal areas, which causes very painful bites.

They come from the USA

With shipments of bales and used clothing from the United States, a larger type of bedbug capable of sucking more blood has been discovered in recent years.