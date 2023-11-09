Bedbugs and lice: what are the differences?

Bed bugs have been in the news after students in recent times National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) will make a report alleged plague In various faculties.

However, bed bugs are not the only animals that can cause infestations or spread rapidly, because, in hot weather, Lice ‘invade’ the heads of three out of 10 school-going peopleHealth Ministry says.

Although they are similar insects, bedbugs and lice have different characteristics, including where they hide.

How do bed bugs occur?

Bed bugs are one-sized insects apple seedColour reddish brown and wingless, In most cases, unless there is an allergic reaction, bites from these animals usually disappear without treatment within a few weeks.

usually bedbugs hide in the cracks and folds of bedsHeadboards, bed structures and they come out at night to feed.

What are lice like?

Unlike bedbugs, lice are sesame seed shaped, they have six legs and their color ranges between brown and white. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says these insects can Look darker on people with dark hair Compared to people with lighter hair.

“To survive, adult lice need eat blood, An adult louse can live on a person’s head for about 30 days, but will die within a day or two if detached. Female lice are usually larger than males and can lay eggs six eggs a dayCDC notes.

adult female lice are called Nits at the base of the hair shaftVery close to the scalp and oval shaped, they are usually difficult to see because they are very small and cling to the roots of the hair.

According to the CDC, nits are yellow or white, although live nits appear and usually can be the same color as the infected person’s hair. to be confused with Russian,