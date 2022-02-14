“Bediterranean Diet”, the Valentine’s Day diet that ignites passion

“Cooking is like loving, either you abandon yourself completely or you give up”: so said the journalist Harriet Van Horne who on the occasion of Valentine’s Day sound like a melody in the ears of lovers.

On the day when love is celebrated, there are many events not to be missed in Rome, many restaurants that prepare ad hoc menus for lovers, but a valid alternative can be to prepare a good candlelit dinner at home. , perhaps cooking the right dishes.

The “Bediterranean Diet” could be the ideal solution: a diet that promises to rekindle the passion starting from the cornerstones of the Mediterranean diet. Talking about it was The Sun with the contribution of the Greek “sexpert” Stella Ralfini.

From extra virgin olive oil, able to reduce impotence up to 40%, to oysters, rich in zinc and useful both for the production of testosterone and for increasing female libido, but not only. In the “hot list” there are also dark chocolate, a powerful weapon that increases the levels of dopamine and serotonin in the brain and reduces stress levels, and asparagus, which are authentic “natural libido enhancers”. We continue with almonds, capable of increasing the production of hormones, fenugreek, tomatoes, ginger, pomegranate, a fruit capable of improving mood, and finally beer, in particular the dark one.

Further confirmations regarding the efficacy of food from a “sex diet” perspective also come from another professional in the sector, Dr. Valentina Schirò, a biologist specializing in Nutrition Sciences: “Ginseng, seafood, shellfish, unsalted roasted peanuts, tomato, fish, especially blue, saffron and dark chocolate: these are foods particularly rich in active ingredients that have a positive influence on the sexual sphere.

Furthermore, there are numerous studies that confirm the positive relationship between the consumption of beer and the increase in sexual stamina: in this regard, it must be emphasized that everything must be included within a healthy and therefore active lifestyle. . Another not insignificant aspect is the respect of the mode of consumption that is a low and regular frequency and within the main meals “. Staying on the same wavelength, Medical Daily highlights how dark beers are a cure-all for increasing lust and strengthening general health.

A position also confirmed by Simone Brusadelli, master brewer of Doppio Malto: “Certainly the consumption, always responsible, of a good mug generates positive emotions which then subsequently affect our daily life: we are happier, relaxed and, consequently, we succeed to face life with the right mindset. From this point of view, we at Doppio Malto always try to satisfy the requests of our customers, offering an increasingly varied selection of beers. To better celebrate this Valentine’s Day, the advice is to try our Sexy IPA, a seductive and exotic beer that stands out for its long and important taste and for an enveloping color with mahogany and amber reflections. A perfect gift that, thanks to our online shop, arrives directly at home to surprise your partner “.

The relationship between love and beer is an increasingly consolidated bond as confirmed by Austin Monthly which, within a list of proposals for Valentine’s Day, also includes a tasting of the hop-based drink. Thrillist, on the other hand, highlights an interesting and, at the same time, very romantic fact: a South Dakota woman decided to drink a 50-year-old can of beer bought during her honeymoon to honor her late husband in occasion of their anniversary. Not only that, as told by Lad Bible, a British couple, has seen fit to replace the classic flower petals thrown by children before the arrival of the couple with a “beer boy” with the aim of distributing iced beers to those present to celebrate the Union.

The Top 10 dishes to prepare on Valentine’s Day

1) Extra virgin olive oil, capable of reducing impotence by 40%;

2) Oysters, useful both for the production of testosterone and for increasing female libido;

3) The pomegranate, able to improve mood;

4) Beer, an aphrodisiac drink;

5) Almonds that increase the production of hormones;

6) Dark chocolate, a powerful weapon that reduces stress levels;

7) Fenugreek, capable of increasing desire;

8) Asparagus, which are authentic “natural libido stimulators”;

9) Ginger, defined as a “super sexual” food;

10) Figs, historically used since the dawn of time to promote excitement.