“Bedridden”, never happened in 51 years. Scary indiscretions – Libero Quotidiano

The rAegina Elizabeth she is forced to give one forfeit after the other due to some health problems, described as not serious but still particularly annoying for a lady of such advanced age. The doctors have imposed rest on the sovereign since October and have not yet given her the “green light”, also because it seems that Elizabeth is suffering some back pain.

For this reason he had to renounce the opening of the five-year general synod of the Church of England, of which he is nominally head: it is the first time in 51 years that he is absent from this event. Absence obviously more than justified, but still heavy on a symbolic level. On the other hand, at the age of 95, the impossible can be asked of her when there are health reasons to be reckoned with. Her son Edoardo was charged with representing her in this circumstance and with justifying her before bishops, ecclesiastics and delegates.

“His Majesty is not present in person and I believe you understand why. She sends her deepest apologies for not being able to be here and for a resignation made with heartfelt regret ”, Edoardo declared at the general assembly. However, the queen sent her own message, in which she evoked the suffering suffered by many during the pandemic and at the same time the hope offered by the Church and faith.

