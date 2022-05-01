Beelink SER 4 4800U X, new mini-PC with Manjaro pre-installed

SER 4 4800U X It is a new equipment from the Chinese assembler Beelink and what is its most outstanding novelty? You have already read it in the headline: he arrives with Manjaro pre-installed… and he is not the first.

Although, with exceptions, the big brands remain a bit on the sidelines, it is becoming more and more common to find computers with Linux pre-installed and, who says Linux, says some of the big desktop Linux distributions, including Manjaro, the protagonist in this occasion by reason of what was seen.

SER 4 4800U is one of the Mini-PCs from Beelink, a firm specialized in this type of product… And SER 4 4800U X is the team edit with Manjaroone that has just gone on sale to give more color to the company’s catalog, as well as more options for customers looking for something different than usual.

But make no mistake: just because the SER 4 4800U X is a mini-PC doesn’t mean it’s a small thing. The team mounts a processor AMD Ryzen7 4800U Octa Coreincluding AMD Radeon Graphics, 16 or 32 GB of RAM, 500 GB NVMe SSD storage… In other words, it has plenty of power for Manjaro to fly.

Here are its main features:

AMD Ryzen7 4800U Octa Core (1.8GHz – 4.2GHz)

AMD Radeon Graphics (Radeon Vega 8)

16-21GB of 3200MHz DDR4 RAM

500GB SSD NVMe ROM M.2 2280

In terms of connectivity, the SER 4 4800U X has three USB 3.0 type A ports, one USB 2.0 type A port and one USB 3.1 type C port, as well as screen connections (supports up to 3 simultaneous screens) through its two HDMI and USB-C ports; Wi-Fi 6 support as standard and a Gigabit Ethernet port for connecting via cable, as well as a headphone jack.

With regard to storage, it should be noted that although it is sold with the aforementioned 500GB SSD NVMe unit, it has space for an additional 2.5″ SATA 3 type, so counting power, connectivity and storage, it remains a PC of what nicer, whose starting price with the configuration base is $599although in these parts it will arrive with an extra cost.

The SER 4 4800U X is beginning to be sold in the Beelink online store, or on other surfaces such as Amazon, where it is likely to arrive shortly because other Beelink equipment is already sold there (Amazon Spain, of course).

More information on the product page.