Beetlejuice 2: Release date, plot, cast and all the latest

Here’s all the latest information about the sequel to Tim Burton’s 1980s classic.

2024 release date…or maybe not?



Beetlejuice 2 is currently set to be released in theaters on September 6, 2024, but according to Variety, it may be pushed to 2025.

Filming for the project began in May when Winona Ryder was spotted at the Princess Helena College site in Preston, but production was ultimately shut down amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike in Hollywood.

The film may be one of the Warner Bros. productions at risk of delay, although Beetlejuice 2 was not named.

B. “Due to production delays there will be several 2024 titles that will be moved to 2025 and beyond,” Riley senior media analyst Eric Wold told Variety.

“To avoid showing their weak hand during negotiations, the studios are holding back and not talking about it. But people are waiting for it.”

“99 percent work done”



That’s according to Beetlejuice 2 director Tim Burton, who told The Independent that he needed just “a day and a half” to complete the film before the SAG-AFTRA strike.

“Literally, it was a day and a half,” he said

“We know what we have to do. It’s 99 percent done.”

Tim Burton with Jenna Ortega, who plays Lydia Dietz’s daughter in Beetlejuice 2. (Image: PA Images/PA Wire)

And it seems like Burton was enjoying working on Beetlejuice 2, telling the BFI: “We shot the same number of days as the first one.

“Working with these guys again and seeing them all was very emotional for me.

“Again, just going back to the old, same puppets and techniques. It goes back to the good old days.”

hertfordshire filming



In May, film crews were spotted at the former Princess Helena College site in Preston, a school closed to students in 2021.

Following rumors of scenes being shot for Beetlejuice 2, Comet was one of the first to report on filming.

The rumors were confirmed on May 18, when we published photos of Winona Ryder, reprising her role as Lydia Dietz, leaving school while sitting in the passenger seat of a Tesla.

Winona Ryder during Hitchin filming. (Image: ISO Images)

The 51-year-old was sitting next to the male driver, believed to be co-star Michael Keaton, as the car was equipped with camera equipment.

Then, in July, Jenna Ortega, who plays Lydia Dietz’s daughter, was spotted at an unconfirmed location in Hertfordshire wearing what seemed to be a wedding dress and veil.

The 20-year-old star was spotted arm-in-arm with actor Phillip Cates while Ryder was also on set once again for filming.

Who is in Beetlejuice 2?



Michael Keaton, of course, is back as Beetlejuice, with Winona Ryder (Lydia Dietz), Catherine O’Hara (Delia Dietz) and Monica Bellucci (Beetlejuice’s wife) all returning.

There are also new cast members, with Jenna Ortega playing Lydia Dietz’s daughter, while Willem Dafoe and Justin Theroux will play as-yet-unnamed roles.

Michael Keaton is back as Beetlejuice.

Brad Pitt is also listed as one of the film’s producers, with his company, Plan B Entertainment, producing the film alongside Tim Burton Productions.

What is the story of Beetlejuice 2?



The story of Beetlejuice 2 is a closely guarded mystery, but we’ve got a few hints.

Blue Hawaii was used as a working title for the film – a reference to plans for an original sequel titled Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian, which was drawn up in the early 1990s before being scrapped.

The original story involved the Deetz family going to Hawaii to develop a vacation paradise by inadvertently building up an ancient cemetery, and it may form the basis of the 2024 film.

“Tim thought it would be funny to mix the surfing background of a beach movie with some kind of German expressionism, because they go together completely wrong,” said screenwriter Jonathan James, whom Burton hired to write the original sequel. Was appointed.

Michael Keaton revealed more about the film in an interview with Empire, saying: “Beetlejuice is the most fun you’ve had working on.

“It’s so much fun, it’s so awesome. And you know what? We’re doing it exactly like we did in the first movie.

“There’s a woman in the great waiting room of the next life with a fishing line—I want people to know this because I like it—pulling a cat’s tail to get it to move.”

“Both of us (Tim Burton) have said we’ve been doing it several times. We both agreed, if it happens, it has to be done the same way we did it the first time.

“Making stuff, making stuff, mending and altering stuff, but literally handmade stuff like people making things with their hands and creating something.

Fans are excited about the sequel to the 1980s classic film. (Image: Archant)

“Working on a movie was the most fun I’ve had, I can’t tell you how long I’ve had to work on it.”

Beetlejuice 2 cinematographer Haris Zamberloukos has dropped a few more details while promoting his work on Kenneth Branagh’s A Haunting in Venice.

“At its core, ‘Beetlejuice 2’ is a story about a family,” he told The Wrap.

“And now it’s 30 years later and what are the complexities and the human condition of keeping a family together full time in this crazy world?

“That’s why I choose projects. The human connection is always at the forefront for me.”