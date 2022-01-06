Befana on TV: from the bears in Sicily to the ‘Little Prince’, the programming for the Epiphany

For the Befana many films and cartoons on TV. Here is a television guide dedicated to the younger audience with the television programming of January 6.

Cannes, Lorenzo Mattotti, from comics to cinema: “A story of bears, hospitality and poetry”



We start with the masterpiece of the Italian illustrator, cartoonist and director Lorenzo Mattotti: on Rai 3 at 15.25 (but already on RaiPlay) there is the cartoon The famous invasion of the bears in Sicily from the novel by Dino Buzzati. He tells of his father Leonzio, king of the bears who does everything to find his son Tonio who has been kidnapped by men and who has now become a circus attraction. A poetic story, full of teachings, perfect for parents and children with the voice of the unforgettable Andrea Camilleri. “A story of hospitality that has its richness in the power of the imagination and in the game that are in the book – defines it Mattotti – Bears and humans coexist but pure and naive bears begin to take on the vices of men because behind them there is jealousy and envy of power “. To celebrate the event, Lorenzo Mattotti has created a table in which the protagonist of this wonderful fairy tale for everyone, King Leonzio, flies on a broom like the Befana.

Mark Osborne: “From ‘Kung Fu Panda’ to ‘The Little Prince’, a journey of the heart”



Afternoon cartoon also on Italia 1 where at 16.20 it is scheduled The little Prince from Mark Osborne, preceded starting at 2.25 pm by the series dedicated to the English Paddington bear. The film, based on the classic of Saint-Exupery from which however he takes many liberties, intertwines the story of the prince who lives on the smallest planet in the galaxy with that of a contemporary girl. If he is The little Prince, she is The little girl in the difficult transition phase between childhood and adolescence, the girl is in fact about to turn nine and already has her gift ready: a microscope to improve in biology like the announces mom weeks before the birthday. It is this single mother who has planned her entire existence: she is preparing her for a life of commitment and sacrifice to enter the world of adults. The meeting between the girl and the aviator, a hypothetical aged Saint-Exupery, inspired by the writer who in reality disappeared at 44, will disrupt his plans. And that little airplane made with a torn sheet on which the image of the Little Prince is dotted, who accidentally entered the room of the girl intent on studying, will allow the little protagonist to leave for an extraordinary journey. Also in the afternoon, 4.42 pm on Rete 4, a cult musical: Seven brides for seven brothers. Recommended for children who love the genre and have passions a little vintage, the 1954 film by Stanley Donen tells of the “kidnapping” of a group of girls by a family of seven woodcutters in the mountains of Oregon in the late nineteenth century. The musical then debuts at the Brancaccio in Rome with Diana del Bufalo and Buz on January 19, if the film has taken hold you can think of seeing it at the theater.

Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint at the time of ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’

For the evening there is a fair choice. At 21.20 on Italia 1 there is Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, whose twentieth anniversary has been celebrated these days with the reunion of its protagonists, which inaugurates the new marathon with all eight titles of the saga (every Thursday evening until 24 February). All films are also on demand on Sky Cinema Harry Potter, available until January 16. However, if you really know the events of the wizard and his friends by heart, an alternative is represented on Rai 2 by The greatest showman (always 21.20). Michael Gracey’s musical with Hugh Jackman tells the story of PT Barnum, the famous entrepreneur who created the Circus Barnum, in a romantic way. In the cast besides Jackman, who sings and dances with talent, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Zendaya And Rebecca Ferguson. The strength of the film is definitely the music written by Justin Paul and Benj Pasek who accepted the challenge long before La La Land and their Oscar for Best Original Song. A story of love, talent and diversity that has not received the worldwide response it deserved but which can be seen on TV again. Those who prefer a light comedy on Canale 5 at 9.20pm have The Worst Christmas of my life directed by Alessandro Genovesi with protagonists Fabio De Luigi And Cristiana Capotondi. Sequel de Worst week of my life, but enjoyable even if you have not seen the first, the Christmas comedy tells of the couple Alberto and Margherita who today, in the ninth month of pregnancy, chose to spend the holidays in the mountain castle of Alberto Caccia, aka Diego Abatantuono.

Paola Cortellesi is ‘The Befana comes at night’



However, if you want to be more precise in celebrating the day, then you have to resort to the platforms, while you are in the room The Befana comes at night II, with Fabio De Luigi, Monica Bellucci and the very young Zoe Massenti, on Prime Video there is the film that gave rise to the story. Michele Soavi’s film with Paola Cortellesi stars an elementary school teacher with a secret to hide: beautiful and young by day, by night she transforms into the eternal and legendary Befana. Close to the Epiphany, she is kidnapped by a mysterious toy manufacturer. His name is Mr. Johnny and he has an account to settle with Paola who, on January 6 twenty years earlier, inadvertently ruined his childhood. Six classmates witness the kidnapping and after discovering the double identity of their teacher they decide to face, aboard their bicycles, an extraordinary adventure that will change them forever. Between magic, surprises and laughter, will they be able to save the Befana?