Before Ana de Armas: 8 actresses who played Marilyn Monroe

Born as Norma Jeane, the whole world knew her as Marilyn Monroe. The cinema legend who conquered the hearts of the entire world passed away suddenly on August 4, 1962, marking one of the most significant losses in the world of the seventh art.

Almost 60 years after her death and as an undeniable symbol of pop culture, the artist has been represented on more than 20 occasions, including movies, series and even music videos.

For example, in 1984, madonna released the music video Material Girl where the singer appears with a look similar to the one she had Marilyn in the film Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. Another case could be Gillian Anderson who participated in the series american gods. In it she played Media, a goddess who can transform into whoever she wants, and so she does, taking the form of a Marilyn Monroe in The Seven Year Itch.

The iconic Marilyn Monroe.

Among those examples there are many more, but today we will focus on the cinema. There are many films based on the life of the actress and some actresses they had the joy (or challenge) of interpreting it.

Misty Rowe

It was one of the first actresses who put himself in the shoes of the iconic star. She did it for the movie Goodbye, Norma Jean of 1976, which portrays the life of the young Norma and her first steps before becoming Marilyn. Rowe he repeated his role again in 1989 for the second part: Goodnight Sweet Marilyn.

Related news

Misty Rowe was one of the first actresses to play Marilyn.

catherine hicks

Most well known for having played Andy’s mother in the horror classic chucky, catherine hicks also joins the list of interpreters of Marilyn. In 1980 she starred Marilyn: The Untold Story. It was made for a television movie but coincidentally, it is one of the most critically received movies based on his life.

Susan Griffiths

Known as the imitator of Marilyn Monroe, the 62-year-old actress has more than 12 titles playing the blonde. Her first appearance was in the series Growing Pains but the film that catapulted her as Marilyn’s “double” was Marilyn and Me 1991. Since then, he has repeated the role in a variety of films and series. Some will remember her for her participation in pulp fiction of Quentin Tarantino.

Susan Griffiths as Marilyn Monroe in Pulp Fiction.

Mira Sorvino

A year after winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her work in Mighty Aphrodite by Woody Allen, Mira Sorvino was in charge of interpreting Marilyn Monroe in the 1996 movie, Norma Jean & Marilyn. In this production of HBOthe actress embodies a Marilyn who confronts her memories as Norma.

Ashley Judd

As a complement to the performance of Mira Sorvino What Marilyn Monroe, Ashley Judd She was in charge of giving life to Norma Jean. In this way, both actresses played the same person at two different points in their lives.

Mira Sorvino as Marilyn opposite Ashley Judd as Norma.

poppy montgomery

Also considered one of the best adaptations of the character, poppy montgomery He put himself in the shoes of the protagonist of Niagara in the 2001 film, Blonde. Based on the novel by Joyce Carol Oates. It should be remembered that in September 2022 it opens the netflix version based on the same novel and will have the same title. It will star Anne of Armswho also promises a great performance.

michelle williams

Probably the actress most remembered for playing Monroe. In 2011 she starred alongside Eddie Redmayne, My Week with Marilyn. It introduces us to Colin Clark, an assistant who works on the set of The prince and the showgirlfilm starring Marilyn Monroe Y Laurence Oliver. There, Colin will have to accompany the actress around London for a week. michelle williams was nominated for Oscar award by his action. The film is available at Amazon Prime Video in Latin America.

Michelle Williams and Eddie Redmayne in My Week with Marilyn.

kelli garner

One of the most recent performances (not counting that of Anne of Arms). In 2015, garner starred The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe which tells the life and family drama of the actress and how she came to achieve success.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!