Before and after: this is what Alexandra Daddario looks like after starting to exercise with weights

Long before beginning her married life, the actress Alexandra Daddario She had focused on showing off a spectacular body. Although the New Yorker has a very noticeable natural beauty, she never hurts any help that can be given with low-impact exercises to tone the figure.

Alexandra Daddario lifts weights under the gaze of Zac Effron.



Alexandra Daddario he started weight training right when he was in the middle of filming the movie Baywatch. In a friendly way, apparently, his co-star Zac Efron He helped her with the training sessions in order to better define some of her muscles.

The actress is a fan of practicing yoga, a discipline that has helped her a lot with her back pain, the stress that a movie star handles, and also with her physical appearance, with greater elasticity and strengthening of her limbs.

But she certainly believed that her body needed a natural touch-up, so weight training came to give her fans crazy results, and that make her one of the most coveted actresses in Hollywood.

The actress looks statuesque in the photos she shows from her honeymoon.



A recent test of the good results of exercising with weights, gave it Alexandra Daddario in full honeymoon with her husband, the producer Andrew Form. In the graph, the actress can be seen with a perfectly defined abdomen and legs, something that she has worked hard in the gym.