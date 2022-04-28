Before Barbie, these are the 3 films with which Margot Robbie will conquer 2022

Yesterday, Warner Bros. gave us a (very pink) first look at margot robbie in Barbiethe promising comedy he directs Greta Gerwig. The film, which will be released on July 21, 2023, was written by Gerwig and her husband Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)and features a phenomenal cast, including Michael CeraAmerica FerreraEmma Mackey, Will Ferrell and Ryan Gosling, who will play Ken.

Margot Robbie as Barbie

As excited as we are for the doll movie, we still have a long wait ahead of us. In any case, Robbie has a solution for his fans, since in 2022 he will dazzle us with three other blockbusters, from three acclaimed directors, with casts that seem one better than the other. In addition, as if it were necessary, one of the films was subjected to test-screenings where the film was called “an unprecedented masterpiece”, and the performance of the actress was distinguished as a sublime achievement that puts her as the undisputed favorite for the Oscar.

Next, we will briefly review the three productions with which Robbie will seek to conquer the big screen in 2022:

1 – Asteroid City, by Wes Anderson

His last movie, The French Dispatch, is still not more than a year old, but the extremely meticulous director will be back for his eleventh film very soon, and Margot is not going to miss it. Although we don’t know anything about it, we do know the necessary behind the scenes of it, starting with the fact that it was filmed last year in Spain.

“I can tell you that it is probably the best and wildest cast in a movie since The Bridge on the River Kwai. I think it’s going to be quite an extravagance.” Said the actor. Fisher-Stevens about the cast of the film. In addition to him and Robbie, the film’s cast includes Anderson recurrences such as Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Adrien Brody, Jason Schwartzman, Jeff Goldblum, Jeffrey Wright, Scarlett Johansson, Bryan Cranston Y Lev Schreiberas well as a couple of newbies who we can’t wait to see lined up symmetrically on screen, like Maya Hawke, Sophia Lillis, Matt Dillon and the very Tom Hanks.

Asteroid City It does not yet have an announced release date.

2 – Amsterdam, by David O. Russell

The first film of David O Russell from Joy in 2015 it finally has an official title, and no, it’s not “Canterbury Glass”. The film that will mark the return of the director of acclaimed titles such as Silver Linings Playbook Y American Hustlewho returns to the industry after a sex scandal, is Amsterdam.

Although the plot is largely kept under wraps, the producers described the film today at CinemaCon as “an original romantic epic about three close friends who find themselves at the center of one of the most shocking secret schemes in history.” United States history”. Russell’s epic production stars a phenomenal cast, including Margot Robbie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert De Niro, Christian Bale, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Mike Myers, Timothy Olyphant, Michael Shannon, Matthias Schoenaerts, Chris Rock, Andrea Riseborough Y Zoë Saldanain addition to Taylor Swift in his film debut.

20th Century Studios (Disney), announced that amsterdam It will be released in theaters on November 4, 2022.

3 – Babylon, by Damien Chazelle

Last, but most important of all, is Babylonwhich was described as aDamien Chazelle’s epic Hollywood masterpiece”, after the film by the director of whiplash Y La La Land project your first cut in front of some lucky members of the famous “Test-audiences”. The Paramount Pictures film, which lasts approximately 3 hours and 5 minutes and has a budget of $109 million dollars, has everything to become a new cinematographic classic, reminiscent of great American cinema.

As confirmed by one of the lucky ones who saw the first cut of the film, “Chazelle is swinging over the fences of Hollywood trying to resurrect the dead horse of the current state of American cinema.” Although nothing is known about the plot of the film yet, the film will supposedly be an insane depiction of Hollywood debauchery in the famous Roaring Twenties (1920s).

Before we hear all about the cast involved, let’s make it clear that Chazelle clearly got a kick out of having the Oscar for Best Picture snatched away at the last minute with the infamous episode between La La Land Y moonlit, which until the slap of Will Smith and Chris Rock, was indisputably the biggest role of the Oscars. This time, Chazelle comes for everything.

The film stars the rookie Diego Calva Y margot robbiebut will have Katherine Waterston, Samara Weaving, Olivia Wilde, Spike Jonze, Jean Smartthe very Brad Pitt and no one else than Tobey Maguire, who also produces the film. Robbie, who stars in the film, also seems to be the undisputed leader in the race for the Oscar for Best Actress, which she previously competed for. I, Tonya Y Bombshell. Reportedly, Robbie’s work as Nellie LaRoy it is simply sublime and will undoubtedly mark the best performance of his career.

