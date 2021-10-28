News

Before becoming an acclaimed actor

Before becoming an acclaimed actor, Timothée Chalamet was a YouTuber (Thursday 28 October 2021)
Who would have thought that Timothée Chalamet hid a past from YouTuber? L’acclaimed actor of Dune, Before to achieve undisputed fame, revealed his past as an avid gamer in a recent interview. His account on the platform responded to the nickname of ModdedController360. A not very distant past, since it dates back to ten years ago, but… The article comes from Velvet Gossip.
