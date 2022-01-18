There is still a lot to understand about Alzheimer’s and dementia in general. The cause is not yet known, nor are all risk factors clear.

However, research has recently gone a step further: Before confusion and faltering memory arrive, this new discovery could reveal whether the brain is at risk for dementia.

The Swedish study

As life expectancy increases, dementia is an increasingly worrying problem. Already today in Italy about 1.2 million people suffer from these diseases. In 60% of these cases it is Alzheimer’s. Unfortunately, it is expected that the latter pathology will rise to 2.5 million patients by 2040 in Italy. Indeed, 139 million people in the world will be affected in 2050.

There is no cure for dementia, but identifying risk factors and recognizing the first symptoms can allow immediate action. Thus one can at least try to delay the onset of the disease and improve the quality of life of patients.

A recent study conducted by Dr. Yume Imahori, of the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, focused precisely on risk factors. Participants are more than 2,100 people aged 60 or over. Scientists followed them for up to 12 years. Here’s what emerged.

Before confusion and faltering memory arrive, this new discovery could reveal whether the brain is at risk for dementia

Among the first symptoms that people with dementia perceive are difficulties in recent memory, confusion, disorientation, problems with language, planning and judgment. To all this can be added attitudes that are sometimes suspicious, sometimes aggressive.

But scientists are hard at work identifying risk factors that, before symptoms arise, can help pinpoint who is most likely to get sick.

Notably, thanks to the recent study, the researchers found that a high resting heart rate is associated with an increased risk of dementia.

In fact, subjects with a resting heart rate equal to or greater than 80 beats per minute had a 55% higher risk of dementia than those with a resting heart rate between 60 and 69 beats per minute.

One more reason to fight hypertension

However, researchers have not yet shown that there is a cause-and-effect relationship between high heart rate and the risk of Alzheimer’s or other dementias. Certainly more studies are needed on the subject.

In any case, regardless of dementia, keeping blood pressure under control is important to prevent various diseases: myocardial infarction, stroke, aneurysm …

The advice is therefore not to neglect physical exercise and consult your doctor for a possible drug treatment. Finally, a healthy diet does not replace medicines, but it is still helpful: instead of coffee, for example, you can choose a drink that could help lower blood pressure.

Deepening

Be careful because the prevention of Alzheimer’s and dementia must start already at this age