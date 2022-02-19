Before “Eleven”: The other series where Millie Bobby Brown acted

Today the series stranger things became a phenomenon in the streaming era, and before the announcement of its fourth season divided into two parts (the first episodes premiere on May 27 and the rest on July 1) the Duffer brothers, Matt and Ross, announced that the adventure will come to an end with the fifth season. “It will be the beginning of the end”they admitted in a shared letter to their fans.

“There are still plenty of exciting stories to tell from the world of ‘Stranger Things’ – new mysteries, new adventures and new heroes. But first, we hope you’ll stick with us until the end of this story about a girl with powers named Eleven ( Eleven) and his brave friends, of a police chief and a mother, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension”they complemented.

But before this happens, it is always good to remember the previous works of the cast that stole the hearts of fans around the world. And one of the actresses who takes the looks is Millie Bobby Brown, who turned 18 on February 19.

Once Upon a Time in Wonderland

In her first series of just one season, Millie played a children’s version of Alice, the story written by Lewis Carroll, among her co-stars were John Lithgow and Sophie Lowe.

Grey’s Anatomy

The interpreter participated in the chapter entitled Feel the Earth Moving from Grey’s Anatomy. In the plot she was able to interact with Ellen Pompeo (Meredith Grey) giving life to a little girl named Ruby.

modern-family

In a small role, Millie Bobby Brown played Lizzie, a girl who lends her bike to Manny, who takes it from her to chase a drone down the street.

