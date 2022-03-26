Before Emily in Paris and Fruits of the Wind, Lily Collins auditioned for Gossip Girl, but failed to win the role.

Lily Collins is one of the best-known artists on Netflix today, but did you know that she previously wanted to be part of gossip-girl? This is the role she tried to play.

There is no doubt that Lily Collins It has managed to earn a great place on Netflix. His leading role in Emily in Paris It ended up catapulting her to international fame considering that the series was a worldwide sensation. So much so that the platform did not hesitate to bet on her again and, in addition to renewing the fiction for a third and fourth season, they counted on her presence for the premiere of a new film.

Fruits of the Wind was released on Netflix last March 18 where Lily Collins He completely changed his essence and showed how capable he is to play different roles. Although, some time ago, for some producers it was not convincing. Well, the actress herself has just confessed that she did a casting to participate in the first version of gossip-girlbut it didn’t stay.

“I auditioned for Gossip Girl. Yes, I do. I did it for Jenny, I did it in the past”, Collins began explaining. Then he added: “I got very close to that. My life would have been very different. I mean, I would have moved to New York. I would not have been able to finish my high school. I mean, I was 17 or something. Oh I wanted it so bad”. And, without a doubt, the actress was left with a bitter taste after being rejected, but she was later able to demonstrate her talent.

Years ago Lily Collins is part of the film industry and, currently, his career is on the rise. In fact, she is already considered one of the most important artists of her generation and one of the most trend-setting in Hollywood. It is that she, with such talent, managed to show that she is not pigeonholed in any role, but that she has the possibility of continuing to advance.

Yes, the return of Emily in Paris It is something indisputable and it is already confirmed that she will continue to be the famous Emily Cooper who knew how to revolutionize the Parisian capital. In any case, before returning to that strip, the production must find a solution for the terrible consequences it suffered in the first seasons.