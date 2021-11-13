“Before Eternals, I turned down the role of a famous superhero”

She is now one of the actresses in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but before signing up to star in Eternals turned down a role in a major superhero movie. The actress Angelina Jolie revealed this during an interview with Empire. Directed by Academy Award-winning director Chloé Zhao, Eternals will introduce a new team of superheroes who have been on Earth for thousands of years to the MCU. Brad Pitt’s ex-wife will play Thena, a fierce Eternal warrior who can form any weapon of cosmic energy and develops a close bond with Gilgamesh, the strongest Eternal, over the centuries. Announced at Comic-Con in San Diego 2019, the film has suffered several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now everything is ready for release in theaters, which will take place next in our country. November 3.

To publicize the release of the film, Angelina Jolie was interviewed by Empire. During the interview, the actress talked about her decision to join the Marvel Studios project, stating: “I don’t usually orient myself towards superhero or science fiction movies. Usually that’s not what I try to do. However, it seemed like something different was happening in this film. It was much more character oriented than the rest. I wanted to be part of this family. “

At this point, Jolie revealed that she had been contacted in the past to play a very famous superhero role, but declined in that case. What role are you talking about? What movie are you referring to? It is not known, since Angelina Jolie did not reveal any other information for “do not disrespect the colleague who today lends her face. “