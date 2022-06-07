Entertainment

Before Fart Jar’s NFTs, there was Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Breath in a Jar

Most celebrity memorabilia is your standard fare – clothes, autographed posters, props from Hollywood sets, etc. Then there is another type of memorabilia: the morbid, bizarre or even disgusting. No matter how weird, items related to famous names are bound to find fans willing to pay to make them their own. Consider, for example, the farts jar NFTs. And before that, there was Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s exhaled breath in a jar.

A TikToker earned a ridiculous sum by selling his farts in jars

90 days boyfriend star Stephanie Matto harnessed the power of TikTok to market and sell $ 200,000 of her canned farts. In the scheme, Matto envisaged individual jars of up to $ 1,000. However, after a high-fiber diet meant to help fuel her said her farts sent her to the ER, Matto moved on to her NFT sale of her famous toots, Rolling Stone reports.

