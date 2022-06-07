Before Fart Jar’s NFTs, there was Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Breath in a Jar

Most celebrity memorabilia is your standard fare – clothes, autographed posters, props from Hollywood sets, etc. Then there is another type of memorabilia: the morbid, bizarre or even disgusting. No matter how weird, items related to famous names are bound to find fans willing to pay to make them their own. Consider, for example, the farts jar NFTs. And before that, there was Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s exhaled breath in a jar.

A TikToker earned a ridiculous sum by selling his farts in jars

Meet Stephanie Matto, the social media influencer who claims to have made over $ 100,000 by selling her farts in a jar to strangers. Stephanie says she is bombarded with requests almost every day and she struggles to keep up with her question. pic.twitter.com/14OossdK5i – WTF Facts (@mrwtffacts) December 27, 2021

90 days boyfriend star Stephanie Matto harnessed the power of TikTok to market and sell $ 200,000 of her canned farts. In the scheme, Matto envisaged individual jars of up to $ 1,000. However, after a high-fiber diet meant to help fuel her said her farts sent her to the ER, Matto moved on to her NFT sale of her famous toots, Rolling Stone reports.

Despite what one might expect when the product is an aroma dependent artifact, the move to NFT has worked for Matto.

“People really like the idea of ​​spending an exorbitant amount of money and in a way being – I don’t mean – ‘cheated’,” he explained, “but it’s like a financial dominance thing for a lot of men.”

Whatever it is, it works for Fool.

A jar allegedly containing Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s exhaled breath was sold on eBay

Fool’s flatulence isn’t the only gaseous substance someone has bumped into and peddled online.

Back in the days when actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were the quintessential Hollywood couple, a man named Joe Wilson was marketing a jar that he claimed “may contain air molecules that came in direct contact with Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt” .

Incredibly, Wilson found an anonymous buyer on eBay willing to pay $ 523 for the item, the Hindustan Times reported in 2010.

Here are some other weird celebrity memorabilia

Owning a piece of a celebrity is the ultimate goal of many fans. For example, a jar of cut hair held by Elvis’ Barber after styling the singer’s famous bonnet sold for $ 115,000 in 2002. And some Justin Bieber haircuts once sold for $ 40,668.

Similarly, John Lennon once gave his housekeeper a tooth that he had removed and suggested that she pass it on to her daughter as a last (albeit bizarre) souvenir from the Beatles. When the famous tooth eventually went up for auction, a Canadian dentist got it for $ 31,200.

For other fans, having even a hint of a celebrity’s body is enough. Chest X-rays of Marilyn Monroe from a hospital visit in 1954 once sold for $ 45,000.

Another fan bought Scarlett Johansson’s used facial tissues for thousands in 2008. The Black Widow actor caught a cold from Samuel L. Jackson and decided to auction off a handkerchief containing evidence of said disorder. to raise money for charity. A buyer bought the designer used fabric for $ 5,300, which Johansson donated to USA Harvest.

However, other followers are happy with the articles that have simply touched their favorite celebrities. According to HuffPost, other famous memorabilia being sold at auction are Justin Timberlake’s leftover breakfast, Gary Coleman’s child-sized Gap sweatpants, and Britney Spears’ alleged pregnancy test, fished from a bedroom waste bin. ‘inn.

If a celebrity rejects it, no matter how weird the item is, chances are someone out there is willing to buy it.

