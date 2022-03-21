“Before he said he was from Russia”

Mila Kunis has spoken again about the war between Ukraine, her country of origin, and Russia in an interview with Maria Shriver, American journalist ex-wife of Arnold Schwarzenegger, for her digital series, #ConversationsAboveTheNoise.

Kunis, who comes from a Jewish family living in the city of Chernovtsy, lived in the country until she was eight years old, when her family moved permanently to Los Angeles. For this reason, the actress has assured during her talk that in her life “it has been irrelevant that I come from Ukraine. I never cared”.

Mila Kunis and her husband, Ashton Kutcher, during a gala. GTRES

“So much so that I’ve always said I’m Russian. I’ve always said ‘I’m from Russia’ for a multitude of reasons. One of them is that when I came to the United States and told people I came from Ukraine, the first question I received was ‘Where is Ukraine?’ And then I had to explain Ukraine and where it is on the map,” she said. But everything changed on February 24.

For the actress, who was born in the final period of the Soviet Union, Russia’s attack on Ukraine has been devastating: “I can’t express or explain what happened to me, but suddenly, I really said: ‘Oh my God, I feel that they ripped out a part of my heart.’ It was a very strange feeling,” he said. “It doesn’t take away from who I am as a person, but it adds a whole other layer,” she has acknowledged of this breach of peace.





On the Ukrainian resistance, Kunis has revealed that she is not “pleasantly surprised” that they are forced to do so, “but I am in awe of this group of people. They are fighting with their own makeshift weapons. It is inspiring,” Kunis added.

Kunis and her husband, Ashton Kutcher, met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky before the Covid-19 pandemic began. The couple shared that they had a “beautiful conversation” in which Zelensky said he wanted to “empower people” under his leadership.