Before La Scala, Macbeth by Giuseppe Verdi: opera, director, direction and cast

Milan, 2 December 2021 – It’s a matter of days: Milan prepares for the Prima della Scala, Tuesday December 7, day of Sant’Ambrogio. On stage a ‘Macbeth’ from the ‘universal’ reading, linked to the contemporaneity of Giuseppe Verdi like the current one, but without references to particular episodes of history.

On stage the Macbeth from Giuseppe Verdi, lyric drama in four acts composed in 1847 on a libretto by Francesco Maria Piave and performed for the first time at the Teatro della Pergola in Florence in the same year. With this new production of the Teatro alla Scala the Musical Director Riccardo Chailly closes the cycle dedicated to Giuseppe Verdi’s youth trilogy after ‘Giovanna d’Arcoì (staged at the 2015 Premiere) and’ Attila ‘(Premiere 2018). For the first time the opera according to the critical edition edited by David Lawton for Ricordi is performed at La Scala: the edition chosen is that of 1865, but in the fourth act the death of Macbeth is inserted (“Bad for me that I entrusted myself“) From the 1847 version.









The orchestra of the Teatro alla Scala is headed by Riccardo Chailly, at its eighth inauguration, the theatrical direction is by Davide Livermore, at its fourth inaugural show (after ‘Attila ‘ in 2018, the ‘Tosca’ in 2019 and the edition during the Covid pandemic ‘To see the stars again ‘), the scenography is dthe Giò Forma, the lights of Antonio Castro, videos edited by D-Wok, the choreographies are by Daniel Ezralow, the costumes of Gianluca Falaschi. There television direction and of Arnalda Canali.

The cast of the Premiere is as follows: Macbeth Luca Salsi; Banco Ildar Abdrazakov and Lady Macbeth Anna Netrebko. Then, the Lady Macbeth’s Lady Chiara Isotton; Macduff Francesco Meli; Malcolm Iván Ayón Rivas; Doctor Andrea Pellegrini; Domestic Leonardo Galeazzi; 1st apparition Costantino Finucci. For Luca Salsi, parmesan baritone, is the fourth inauguration of La Scala with Riccardo Chailly after ‘Andrea Chénier’, ‘Tosca’ and ‘To see the stars again ‘; fifth, instead, for the soprano Anna Netrebko whose debut at the Premiere is in 2011 as Donna Anna in ‘Don Giovanni’ directed by Daniel Barenboim, followed in 2015 by ‘Joan of Arc’ directed by Riccardo Chailly, who also conducts it on 7 December 2018 as Maddalena di Coigny in ‘Andrea Chénier’ and as ‘Tosca’ in 2019. Fifth inauguration also for Francesco Apple trees And Ildar Abdrazakov.









In the visionary staging that the director Davide Livermore has chosen, l‘work will speak in the present, without specific references to current events because “we do not do news or news, but art”. It will turn the spotlight on the risks “of power management done with blood and abuse”. It will set the work not in a specific historical era, but in a nightmare, one dream and dystopian reality already vivisected by the sci-fi thriller “Inception” by Christopher Nolan (the one in which the protagonist Leonardo Dicaprio had the gift of entering dreams to steal dark secrets). To open all the scenes, as imagined by the studio Giò Forma, there will be a skyscraper which will pay homage on the facade to the design that in 1926 the architect Piero Portaluppi he thought (without ever realizing it) for a building in Corso Sempione. A “hyper labyrinth”, to use the words of the scenographer Cristina Picco to “La Scala Magazine”, “powerful and daring that crosses times and places” and that will ideally break through the roof of Piermarini “to launch itself into the Milanese, New York, London or than any other city “. In the opulent halls of Macbeth and Lady’s palace, they will see each other rich art collections, often with allusions and homages to characters who really existed. Particular attention will be paid to augmented reality and special effects, so as to make the show as televised as possible: it will be used as well a gaming software for digital sets of the first scenes. On the small screen, not even the ones will go unnoticed Floral decorations, which this year will be made by Armani, founder supporter of the theater and official partner of December 7th.









One will come out Macbeth “universal”, dystopian and dreamlike, which will narrate in a “contemporary” way the drama of political ambition at all costs and “the risks of managing power with blood and abuse”, said the director Davide Livermore. The story of the catastrophe of a society, with no references to particular episodes of history, not even the current one, has put Livermore on its hands, “because we don’t do news, we don’t make news, we make art. scene is simply Macbeth told by stripping us of what could be nineteenth-century modesty “.

Tuesday 7th December there will be one exclusive direct from 5.45pm on Rai 1, Rai 1 HD (501), Rai Radio 3 come on RaiPlay, where it will be available for 15 days after the first. There will be one introducing the First and commenting on it in its intervals on Rai 1 Milly Carlucci and Bruno Vespa, with connections by Stefania Battistini from the foyer. For Radio3 will follow the live Gaia Varon and Nicola Pedone. The work will be subtitled and live audio description will also be provided, produced by Rai Pubblica Utilità – Accessibility, which can be activated from the television on the dedicated audio channel and can also be streamed on RaiPlay. The first of the Scala it can also be watched on television channels Arte (France), ZDF (Germany), RPT (Portugal), RSI (Switzerland), CESKA TELEVIZE (Czech Republic), ACTION 24 (Greece) and MTVA (Hungary). It will also be broadcast in Japan by NHK public TV, in Korea by IL MEDIA and in Russia by TV Kultura.









Thanks to the social initiative of Municipality of Milan ‘Prima Diffusa’, you can follow the work in 40 offices in the Milan area and on the big screen in the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II. Rai Com distributes the live work in addition 30 Italian cinemas and also in different cinemas Spain, Norway, Finland, Switzerland, Poland, the Netherlands and Great Britain. The work will be replicated on a deferred basis in theaters in Australia, South America, Russia, Belgium and France.

The audio and video recordings of the show are handled, as always, by Rai TV Production Center in Milan: in the field 13 high definition cameras, 45 microphones in the orchestra pit and on the stage, 11 wireless microphones dedicated to the soloists who will be used for the stereo broadcast and for the live commentary broadcast on Radio3, with surround sound for cinemas and TV. A staff of 50 people including cameramen, microphones, audio and video technicians will be engaged for the over three hours of broadcasting. The television direction will have hints of ‘augmented reality’, compared to the theatrical one: “We feel this responsibility – said the director Livermore – to speak, in addition to the thousands of spectators in the hall (in the various performances) to the millions of viewers who will see this Macbeth all over the world. Tv changes the point of view, that enters the folds of the scene and beyond. In particular, three small but significant shots will only be seen at home and will not be seen on stage. But they are not videos. It means increasing what is the vision of the scene. That is, we, expanding the image from the stage, would see the stages, instead on TV we will see a continuation of the scenography, which will be virtually set “.







