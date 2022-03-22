“Before Marvel I was an indie queen”

MADRID, 21 Mar. (CultureLeisure) –

Brie Larson became the target of criticism from some fans for promoting NFTs on your Twitter account. The actress who gives life to Captain Marvel has sparked controversy as he also appears to have embarked on the metaverse business.

The metaverse is a digital environment in which users interact through avatars socially and economically.. The interpreter has joined the hand of some · place, a mobile metaverse, and has shared a video in which her avatar appears. “Welcome to my little corner of the metaverse of some place. I am looking forward to welcoming you all soon, “reads the publication. In the clip you can see her avatar with two other characters having a coffee.

Welcome to my lil corner of the @some_place metaverse. Can’t wait to welcome you all in soon 🤍 pic.twitter.com/QWfsdFGqzr — Brie Larson (@brielarson) March 17, 2022

As a result of this promotion, many users have charged against the star. “It’s so sad to see Brie doing all this shit.. Before Marvel she was an indie queen, a very normal person, and now he has become a corporate nightmare. I don’t like it, it’s been a fun couple of years watching him fall,” one netizen tweeted. “Brie, you can have coffee in real life,” read another tweet.

it’s extra sad to see brie of all ppl doing all this shit like before marvel she was an indie queen just vibing and being a very normal person and now……….it’s turned her into a corporate nightmare i do not like her it’s been a fun couple years watching the downfall https://t.co/TFhtdxNbvR — ice (@lgbtkendrick) March 17, 2022

Brie you can get coffee in real life — Brendel (@Brendelbored) March 17, 2022

“Brie, you’re taking a path that I can’t follow“Joked another user in reference to Padmé Amidala’s phrase in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.”Brie, look at me. You are not like that. Look at me. For. This is not OK. have some class“said another tweeter.

Brie you’re going down a path a path I can’t follow pic.twitter.com/f44S2DcAGR — Smiso (@directorsmiso) March 17, 2022

BRIE, LOOK AT ME. THIS ISNT YOU. LOOK AT ME. STOP THIS. THIS ISNT OKAY. HAVE SOME CLASS. — ُ (@FILMZMARGULIES) March 17, 2022

“You can’t be serious,” read another post. “Why do you keep doing this? Brie, wake up”asked a user.

you can’t be serious — sid ❤️‍🩹 (@frankcastleluvr) March 17, 2022

why do you keep doing this? brie wake up pic.twitter.com/oz7i0PGAq7 — mary (@margotrobbiev) March 17, 2022

While the metaverse is a practically new concept, some investors are already buying virtual goods and creating digital versions of items, from clothes and offices to financial products. Much of the criticism Brie Larson has received for her decision to join the metaverse and NFT markets are attributed to the number of scams that take place in these environmentsas well as their ecological impact due to the enormous amounts of energy they consume.