Before Paige Spiranac, Jan Stephenson was golf’s first sex symbol

Lto former golfer Paige Spiranac She retired in 2016 to make way for business and to consolidate her role as an influencer, but she remains one of the most attractive women in the world. golf world.

Spiranac She usually delights her 3.5 million followers with provocative images published on her social networks, which led her to be named the “sexiest woman alive” for the magazine max in early 2022.

Before Spiranac there was a player who attracted attention, in the 70s, when there were still no social networks, but she did own several covers in sports magazines, it is about Jan Stephenson, the first golf sex symbol

Jan Stephenson revolutionized golf in the 1970s.

stephenson was recruited by the then commissioner of the LPGA Tour, Ray Volpewith the aim of being the face of a renewed tour, which in the promotion included its first cover of many, one that was unforgettable in the magazine Sport from 1977.

She was the first woman to pose for the cover of the magazine, by that time she already had some triumphs in the LPGA tour and the Australian brought together the best of her wardrobe for the session.

An involuntary photo was chosen and caused an impact to raise the number of fans of stephensonas during the shoot she unbuttoned her bra and put on a thin pink shirt tied around her waist, looking for her new outfit when they took a casual photo of her, with a natural smile.

“When they told me to use a picture of me in a pink t-shirt, I was confused. I was like, ‘What picture of me in the pink t-shirt?’ stephenson.

The player asked that this photo not be published, but was informed that the magazine was already in printwhich marked a before and after, since at the time there was a sector that criticized the daring, but there were those who applauded it, which made Jan one of the most famous athletes in the world.

The athlete did not want to be remembered as a sexual symbol and she took pains to obtain sports results that would support her career. Jan refused to pose to pose for Playboy Y hustlerbut he did agree to show off a provocative photo in the magazine Fairways of LPGA Tours.

Margot Robbie wants to play Jan Stephenson

The importance of Jan Stephenson in the history of women’s golf is an attraction to tell her life on film, even the Australian actress margot robbie you want to interpret it.

“We talked about making a movie, margot robbie wants to interpret me”, declared stephenson to the podcast of Golf Australia Inside The Ropes.