Before retiring from acting, Bruce Willis participated in the tape White Elephant

On June 3, it will be released in a small number of movie theaters the movie “White Elephant”which is starring Bruce Willis. The action and crime film is one of the last film projects where the actor can be seen after announcing his retirement from acting because he was diagnosed with aphasia.

whiteelephant, In addition to having the participation of Bruce Willis, it has the performances of Michael Rooker, Olga Kurylenko, Vadhir Derbez and John Malkovich. The tape is exclusive to AMC+ and is directed by Jesse V. Johnson (Triple Threat).

“For me it was a great experience to be able to be making an action movie, being able to be with Michael Rooker, John Malkovich, very talented people, my respects. I am delighted to be able to be in a project like this, fulfilling many of my dreams,” Vadhir Derbez told Informador MX, last year, after finishing filming the feature film.

What is the plot of “White Elephant”?

The story that “White Elephant” focuses on is about Tancredi (Michael Rooker), a former marine who supports his boss and friend at all times, played by Bruce Willis, but Tancredi must eliminate two police officers who are witnesses to a murder, so as not to leave any loose ends. On the tape there is a chase, explosions, shootings and others.

How has Bruce Willis’s health affected his wife Emma Heming?

Through a statement in March, bruce willis family announced that the American was diagnosed with aphasia, a disease that affects cognitive skills related to language and communication. Situation that generated a fracture in his family and sadness in his followers.

“I struggle with making time to take care of myself every day. I put my family’s needs above my own, which I find doesn’t make me any kind of hero.. That kind of care by everyone in my home had taken a toll on my mental health and my overall health, and it didn’t serve anyone in my family. Someone told me not long ago that when you take more care of someone, you end up taking less care of yourself. That made me pause and it really resonated with me. I don’t take perfect care of myself, but I know that there are some basic needs that are essential, like, first and foremost, exercise. It’s a time where I can unplug and do something that I know makes me feel good overall. I think it’s important to find one thing that makes you feel good and build from there, ”he told The Bump, the wife of actor Emma Heming, with whom he has been since 2009 and they have two daughters: Mabel Ray (10) and Evelyn Penn. (8).