Before singing ‘All For Us’ from ‘Euphoria’, Zendaya sang 1 track from ‘Finding Neverland The Album’

Zendaya sang for the greatest showman, Euphoriaand even Disney Channel Move it. It also appeared on the official soundtrack of the musical. Finding Neverland, performing the song “Neverland” and starring in its corresponding music video.

This is what he had to say about his experience with the Gary Barlow project.

Zendaya appears on ‘Finding Neverland The Album (Songs From The Broadway Musical)’

Zendaya is an Emmy Award-winning actor, recently starring in Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. She is also a singer and sometimes lends her voice to Disney-related projects. That includes the Broadway musical. Finding Neverland. (No, Zendaya did not act in the stage production of the Peter Pan story.)

On Finding Neverland: The Album, Zendaya lent her voice to the song “Neverland”, singing lyrics about Peter Pan and his magical home away from London. Released as a single, this song garnered over 25 million streams on Spotify, making it one of Zendaya’s most popular original songs.

Does Zendaya sing in ‘Neverland’?

Although Zendaya did not write the music for Finding Neverland, she is credited as the vocalist for “Neverland”. She also appeared in the official music video for this song which has garnered over 80 million views since its premiere.

“I thought it was really cool because Gary Barlow allowed each artist to do whatever they wanted and make it their own,” Zendaya said during a behind-the-scenes video from 2016. “So, I had a lot of freedom to add harmonies and really add my own personality to it. . As an artist, that’s a great place to be.”

“We are here filming the music video for Finding Neverland. I am very excited because we were able to take the essence of what the play is about and do it through a different lens,” she said in the same play, highlighting the “darker” elements in the production.

Zendaya sang ‘All For Us’ from HBO’s ‘Euphoria’

Apart from acting as Euphoria Rue, Zendaya also sang songs for the HBO original drama series. The Season 1 finale featured “All For Us,” with the version sung by Zendaya available on most major streaming platforms.

for season 2 of Euphoria, Zendaya performed the song “I’m Tired”, a bonus track now available on Spotify. She also co-wrote “Elliot’s Song”, performed by Dominic Fike as her character.

In 2017, Zendaya starred in the musical film The Greatest Showman, opposite Hugh Jackman and Zac Efron. As a result, this album credits Zendaya as an artist on “The Greatest Show”, “Come Alive” and “Rewrite the Stars” for the original motion picture soundtrack.

Even while working on Move it, Zendaya and other cast members recorded songs. That includes “Fashion Is My Kryptonite” and “Something to Dance For.” Zendaya also appeared in the official music video for her song “Replay.” Since then, Zendaya has taken a step back from her Disney Channel career, focusing on more adult-skewed projects.

