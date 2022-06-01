Before Sunrise: The Perfectly Scored Romance Movie Starring the Dad of a “Stranger Things” Star | HBO Max Movies | Before Sunrise | nnda nnlt | FAME

Which best romantic movie ever? Love has been filmed so much and in various forms and approaches. But there is a film that has stayed with critical acceptance and the public for its novel way of presenting romance. And it had, among its protagonists, the father of one of the stars of season 4 of “Stranger Things”. Who?

Furthermore, this film is one of the few that have received 100% rating on “Rotten Tomatoes”, the specialized film platform that gathers the opinion of countless critics and users around the world. The film is included in the club of the most outstanding as “The Kid” Y “Singing under the rain”.

Is about “Before Dawn” (1995)whose title in English is “Before Sunrise”, the film starring Julie Delpy and Ethan Hawke, father of Maya Hawkewho comes shining in the netflix series. The pair of actors, directed by Richard Linklatermanaged to interpret one of the most notable romantic plots in cinema.

The protagonists in a scene from “Before Sunrise” (Photo: Castle Rock Entertainment)

WHAT IS “BEFORE DAWN” ABOUT?

“Before Sunrise” tells the love story between Jesse and Céline, two young people who meet on a train. He is American and she is French. After a fight between a married couple, both begin to talk and, seeing that something was flowing between them, they decide to get off the bus. Vienna to be together for a whole day until both returned to their respective countries.

The movie wealth is that it is told in one series of dialogues between the protagonists, with some courts of the city. The narrative moves through the chat they have while getting to know the Austrian capital.

The conversation goes from trifles to very intense topics, such as love, death, romantic relationships, family, politics. The word sustains the film and becomes the prelude to the most carnal love. The day they share is pure beautycomplemented by the music, parks, monuments and other attractions of Vienna.

“Before Sunrise” is perfect because it is illuminated with the light of the most intense love that someone can ever feel in their life.. It is pure illusion, hope and revelation. Between the intensity and conflicts, because the protagonists are very different, the film escapes the naive with a reflection of the time that still has its echoes in the present.

The tape is the first installment of the “Before” trilogy made by “Before sunset” and “Before sunset”. The films were recorded almost ten years apart, to give greater realism to the passage of time between the protagonists. It can be said that each of the three stories tell the stages of love: illusion, disappointment and marriage.

Delpy and Hawke receiving instructions from Principal Linklater (Photo: Castle Rock Entertainment)

WHO ARE THE ACTORS AND CHARACTERS OF “BEFORE DAWN”?

Ethan Hawke as Jesse

Julie Delpy as Celine

Andrea Eckert as Train Wife

Hanno Pöschl as Train Husband

Karl Bruckschwaiger as Young Man on the Bridge

Tex Rubinowitz as Young Man on the Bridge

Erni Mangold as Fortune Teller

Dominik Castell as Poeta de la calle

Haymon Maria Buttinger as Bartender

Julie Delpy in a shot of “Before Dawn” (Photo: Castle Rock Entertainment)

HOW TO WATCH “BEFORE DAWN”?

The movie “Before dawn” is available on HBO Max, a streaming platform that also has the next two films in the trilogy available, “Before sunset” Y “Before nightfall”.

Jesse and Céline hugging in the film (Photo: Castle Rock Entertainment)

TRAILER FOR “BEFORE DAWN”

