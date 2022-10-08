Before Tears of The Kingdom, a Zelda series by Netflix? An artist imagines the rendering with a cast of stars

Using several artificial intelligences and a great mastery of photo editing tools, an artist has imagined some visuals for a potential Netflix series The Legend of Zelda. Inspired by a five-star cast, the rendering is truly superb.

A series to accompany Tears of The Kingdom?

It’s hard to talk about the greatest video game works without mentioning The Legend of The Zelda as the software designed by Shigeru Miyamoto has counted for our favorite industry. Absolute benchmark of action-adventure, the license made the great hours of Nintendo consoles until 2017, with the spearhead of the SwitchBreath of the Wild which once again marked a major turning point for video game design with its revolutionary game design.

From now on, all eyes are on his “sequel”, Tears of the Kingdom, expected next year. What if, in a dream world, the franchise knew an adaptation in television or film format to accompany this future release? In any case, this is what digital creator Dan Leveille imagines with a series of impressive visuals.Obviously, these magnificent visuals stamped Netflix are not official, but they remain magnificent and will perhaps encourage the streaming platform to consider a real project!

Zelda by Netflix, a dream series?

Not only are the visuals designed by Dan Leveille breathtakingly realistic, but they also show a real love for the license. To achieve such a rendering, the artist nevertheless manipulated a bunch of tools. First, he used two artificial intelligences – MidJourney and SLAB – in order to obtain first images. Subsequently, Dan Leveille tweaked the whole thing using the facial corrector Tencent ARC before going through photoshop.

To bring maximum realism to his work, the creator based himself on known faces by taking on famous actors. We thus find Tom Holland as Link, Emma Watson as Zelda, Idris Elba as Ganon, Maisie Williams from Game of Thrones as Saria (appeared in Ocarina of Time then briefly in Wind Waker in particular), Sadie Sink from Strangers Things as Malon, the legendary Meryl Streep as Twinrova, Gemma Chan as Grande Fée, Steve Buscemi as Dampé and finally Danny DeVito as Tingle. The rendering is frankly inspiring and leaves one wondering about the idea of ​​seeing a real Live-Action Zelda see the light of day in the future.