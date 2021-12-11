Before the assault on Congress, there was a detailed plan for the coup in favor of Trump- Corriere.it

The 38-page document, the New York Times and the Guardian revealed, was written by a former Trump-backed army colonel.

A former colonel in the Texan army, supporter of Donald Trump, on the eve ofassault on Congress on January 6 last, had drawn up a detailed plan to overturn the outcome of the presidential election won by Joe Biden and allow Trump to stay in power. the new disturbing element that emerged in the course of the investigations by the Commission of Inquiry which is investigating what happened in those dramatic hours. The document was delivered to the Commission by the former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who claimed to have received it via email but never done anything to it. The assault on Congress had been carried out by supporters of Trump, including military and police officers who were then arrested.