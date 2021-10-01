Before the Flood: Leonardo DiCaprio nearly died during filming

Leonardo DiCaprio almost died more than once while filming his 2016 documentary titled Point of No Return – Before the Flood.

Leonardo Dicaprio risked dying more than once while filming Point of no return – Before the Flood, the American actor has been actively involved in the problem of climate change for a long time: activists say he was already very active in the early 1990s.

Point of no return: Leonardo DiCaprio in an image from the documentary

DiCaprio has decided to film and produce the documentary in which he is not limited to being a narrator: the actor has traveled around the world recording his conversations with scientists, experts, world leaders, physicists from NASA as well as President Obama and the Dad.

About the risks faced by Leonardo during the filming of the documentary, director Fisher Stevens said: “During a diving expedition to the Galapagos at one point I saw that Edward Norton was trying to help Leo because his tank was leaking oxygen! It was pretty crazy but on that journey we really bonded“.

Loading... Advertisements

Point of no return: Leonardo DiCaprio in an image taken from the documentary

“Another time we were in a helicopter, flying over Sumatra to film the fires caused by palm oil. Suddenly we found ourselves in the middle of the smoke and I was freaking out. For ten full minutes I thought, ‘Enough, we’re dead. That’s the worst idea we’ve ever had while filming this thing. ‘ While Leo very quietly said to me: ‘Fisher, what are we doing? Where we are? How did it happen?’ We had some very heartbreaking moments but this was the worst. “Said Stevens.

The director concluded the interview with a final rather scary anecdote: “We also had a really difficult flight from the Arctic to Greenland on this very old plane that looked like it was built during the great war, it was a wreck. We played cards and sang to try to distract ourselves … it was really scary“.