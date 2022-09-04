Before ‘The House of the Dragon’: 10 hidden winks in ‘Game of Thrones’

The prequel set 200 years before the events that occurred in the world created by George RR Martin has already arrived on HBO Max. We look back to remember the fiction that started it all.

The world created by George RR Martin on paper lives on after the end of Game of Thrones. the premiere of The House of the Dragon in hbo max has been a success and the fans who enjoyed the story of Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and company have been able to re-enter the universe of betrayal, violence and desire for power with the prequel about the Targaryen clan. A The House of the Dragon still has many chapters ahead, but Game of Thrones ended in 2019. For this reason, we wanted to look back at the successful fiction created by DB Weiss and David Benioff and tell you 10 hidden winks in it. Some you may know, others you may not. Be that as it may, it is worth remembering one of the series that has made television history.

cameos of swords

Have you ever stopped to look in detail at the swords that make up the Iron Throne? in the world of George R.R. Martin, this important seat is built from the enemies defeated in battle. However, there are some that are well known to fans of fantasy sagas. A Reddit user discovered a sword very similar to the one in Gandalf (Ian McKellen) from The Lord of the Rings. Also from other titles such as Kingdom of Heaven and Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves.

head of a president

After the execution of ned stark (Sean Bean), Joffrey (Jack Gleeson) shows his sadism when he forces sansa (Sophie Turner) to look at her father’s head on a stake. But she is not the only one. In one of the other heads you can see the profile of George W Bush, former president of the United States. The creators of fiction David Benoff Y DB Weiss they explained that it was not intentional and that it was all due to the budget. Basically, they used ready-made heads to save money. Nevertheless, HBO he had to apologize and digitally modify the face.

Harry Potter

The seventh season of Game of Thrones has a subtle nod to Harry Potter. Jim Broadbent brought the Hogwarts professor to life Horace Slughorn in the saga about the young magician and in the fiction of HBO to the archmaester ebrose. In Harry Potter, through a ‘flashback’ in Half-Blood Prince, it is shown how Tom Riddle (future Lord Voldemort) asks him about the forbidden section of the Hogwarts library. In Game of Thrones it is Sam (John Bradley) who asks him about the secret books in the library of the Citadel. The difference is that while Tom Riddle wants information to create horcruxes, Sam looks for a way to defeat the undead.

The creators’ cameos

David Benoff Y DB Weiss are the creators of Game of Thrones and they have several cameos in fiction. One of them occurs when arya (Maisie Williams) visits the Hall of Faces. Among all those that appear you can see the faces of Benioff and Weiss on more than one occasion. They also have a cameo in the season eight episode ‘The Last Starks’ (8×04) like a pair of savages at a celebration at Winterfell.

Sansa’s wedding dress

The clothing of the characters Game of Thrones they also tell stories. An example of this is the wedding dress of sansa (Sophie Turner) when he marries Tyrion (Peter Dinklage). Costume designer Michele Clapton claimed that the embroideries tell the story of the Stark clan member. On her dress there is a fish that pays homage to her mother’s house: the tully. There’s also a wolf -connection with Starks– and a Lion -connection with Lannister-.

Davos’ first word

The seventh season of Game of Thrones confirmed something very important: Jon Snow (Kit Harington) is actually the son of Lyanna Stark Y Rhaegar Targaryens and thus heir to the Iron Throne. His real name is Aegon Targaryens and, before this revelation, Davos (Liam Cunningham) said it. The moment occurs when the princess Shireen Baratheon (Kerry Ingram) teaches him to read. The first word Davos learns is “Aegon”.

Jon Snow’s scars

One of the most shocking moments of Game of Thrones is the death and subsequent resurrection of Jon Snow (Kit Harington). The stab wound to the heart leaves a scar on his chest that Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) go. It may remind the Mother of Dragons of the one she left behind. khal drug (Jason Momoa) in the same place and that caused his death. Another point in common between both characters is the scar on the face, in the eye area.

Walder Frey’s death

arya (Maisie Williams) got one of his revenges in the sixth season of Game of Throneswhen he kills Walder Frey (David Bradley). Before cutting his throat, the Stark girl serves him a cake made with the remains of her children. It is not the first time that fans of the series have heard something like this. In the third season, bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) tells hodore (Kristian Nairn) the legend of the Rat Chef. According to the story, a cook of the Night’s Watch killed the son of a visiting king, cut up the body and made a cake which he then served to the monarch. The gods punished the cook, turning him into a rat and forcing him to survive by eating his own young. What angered the gods? For a man to kill a guest under his roof. Exactly the same thing that Walder Frey did with some of the Starks in the Red wedding.

Jon Snow’s parents

Long before the theory that Jon Snow (Kit Harington) is the son of Rhaegar Targaryens Y Lyanna Stark will be confirmed, Game of Thrones advanced the great revelation. In the first season, when Jon and Sam (John Bradley) are joking about their experiences with women, Jon reveals that he doesn’t know who his real mother is. If you look closely at the letters carved into the wooden column behind Jon -image the chapter ‘Cripples, bastards and broken things’ (1×04)– you can see the “R” and the “L”. Interestingly enough, fans titled their theory about Jon’s real parents as “R+L=J”.