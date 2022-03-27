Before the Oscars 2022, Zendaya dazzles in a tight black dress

There are only a few hours left before the start of the Oscar Awards 2022, where in addition to awarding directors and actors, the whole world can enjoy the most famous faces of the moment in gala clothes with which they will undoubtedly cause a sensation; Despite this, characters like Zendaya are already causing sensation in social networks.

Well, this Saturday the famous Oscars pre-party organized by Saint Laurent to which many celebrities arrived wearing their best suits and gala dresses, and among the most outstanding is Zendayasince as in every important event she made the right choice to show that she is the most beautiful woman and the best dressed

The actress and model dazzled everyone present with a beautiful black dress very elegant, fitted to the body and with a neckline on the back and legs that helped her to stylize her figure, which is why no one can stop talking about her. Of course, this is not the first time that the protagonist of “Euphoria” steals everyone’s attention during a red carpet, but she once again made it clear that she is the queen of fashion and style.

Zendaya shows why she is one of the most beautiful women in the world

And for the occasion, Zendaya appeared at the important event with a cut out dress, a cut that has become a trend since the end of 2021, which stands out for having a completely fitted silhouette to the body and with a little volume on the shoulders and sleeves. Despite the fact that the front part of the garment stands out for a fall that covers the entire body, in the back part, a neckline on the back steals all the attention.

Also, the protagonist of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” looked like a diva, because in the skirt of the dress there is also an opening that reveals the model’s long legs, a touch that perfectly complements this design. While as accessories, she added a pair of golden bracelets and a pair of rings, as well as some long earrings, as well as some precious sparkly stilettos of the Christian Louboutin brand.

For her makeup, she opted for a natural look to highlight her skin tone, while for her lip color, Zendaya She wore nude lipstick. On the other hand, for her hairstyle, she forgot the straight hair that she has shown off on other occasions and showed her Chinese with a lot of volume on the front part of her face, while on one of the sides a semi-updo helped to stylize the face features.

