Before you, romantic drama about second chances

Andalusian television opens its movie night this Tuesday 27 (10:45 p.m.) with the movie “Before you” (me before you), directed by Thea Sharrock andn her directorial debut and based on the best seller namesake of JoJo Moyes, author also of the script. It stars Emilia Clarke and Sam Claflin, along with Matthew Lewis, Charles Dance, Vanessa Kirby and Jenna Coleman, among others.

Louise “Lou” Clark (Emilia Clarke) is an unstable and creative girl who lives in a small town in the English countryside. She lives aimlessly and goes from job to job to help her family make ends meet. Nevertheless, a new job will test your usual cheerfulness. At the local castle, he cares for and escorts Will Traynor (Sam Claflin), a young and wealthy banker who was left paralyzed after an accident. The now cynical Will is about to give it all up for lost. But then Lou arrives, who decides to teach him that life is worth living and that There is room for second chances.

Together they embark on a series of adventures, in which both Lou and Will come out winners, and find their lives changed in ways they never could have imagined.

Broadcast date: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 10:45 p.m. on Canal Sur Televisión.