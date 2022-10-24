Before Zendaya, these were Tom Holland’s girlfriends

Tom Holland and Zendaya are one of the most established couples in the show. But did you know that before this relationship, he had other partners?

In 2021 and after so many years of waiting, fans of Tom Holland Y Zendaya They found the news they had been waiting for: the actors gave love a chance. Yes! As much as it is unknown when the relationship began, this was something that many saw coming, but that was slow to confirm. This is because, for years, both have harvested an unmatched chemistry that has not stopped growing.

Tom Holland Y Zendaya They met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming where their bond was palpable even through the screen. That is why, more than once, they were related although they took care to deny it. On more than one occasion, both claimed to be just friends to the point of considering themselves brothers. However, now they have finally decided and decided to give this relationship that caused such a sensation a chance.

In any case, it should be noted that before consecrating themselves as a couple, Tom Holland and Zendaya They had a separate life. The two lived different relationships and, although the best known of hers were hers, the truth is that he was also a boyfriend several times. He knows all the women who dated Holland before her current courtship.

Tom Holland’s girlfriends before Zendaya:

Tom Holland He is a very reserved actor in his private life, but even so some love affairs have been known to him. The first one was with Elle Lotherington, an assistant director who worked on several of his films. Although details about the courtship were never known, it is presumed that they began to have a relationship in 2015 and lasted two years together. Of course, according to different sources, they had known each other since they were little.

But she is not the only one. Who follows Lotherington on the list is Olivia Bolton, a young British woman of whom little is known since she is not a public figure. Apparently they also met when they were very young, but they started dating in 2019. However, this relationship lasted only a few months. The great proof of this is that at the beginning of 2020 Holland was already seen with another woman.

this time who stole his heart was the actress Nadia Parkes. Holland apparently met her through her mutual friends: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas. In fact, it seemed like this would be her longest lasting bond as many sources had confirmed that they quarantined together. However, this was never confirmed exactly and in 2021 Tom never mentioned her until she was seen with Zendaya to the kisses in the streets of Los Angeles.

With this, the actor implied that his apparent relationship with Parkes had ended and now Zendaya is his new girlfriend. Something that, without a doubt, she no longer had problems hiding because, whenever she had the opportunity, she made a dedication to him on social networks. Of course, this stopped doing it because Holland confirmed his exit from the world of the Internet to protect his mental health.