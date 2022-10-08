Before Zendaya, they were Tom Holland’s girlfriends

celebrities

Tom Holland and Zendaya are one of the most established couples on the show. But did you know that before this relationship, he had other partners?

©GettyZendaya and Tom Holland

In 2021 and after so many years of waiting, fans of Tom Holland Yes Zendaya They found the news they were waiting for: the actors gave love a chance. Yes! While it’s unclear when the relationship started, it’s something many saw coming, but it took a while to come to fruition. Indeed, for years, the two have reaped unparalleled chemistry that has only grown steadily.

Tom Holland Yes Zendaya They met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming where their bond was palpable even through the screen. This is why, more than once, they were related although they were careful to deny it. On more than one occasion, the two claimed to be just friends to the point of considering each other brothers. However, now they have finally decided and decided to give this relationship that caused such a sensation a chance.

In any case, you should know that before dedicating yourself as a couple, Tom Holland and Zendaya They had a separate life. The two have lived different relationships and although the best known are his, the truth is that he has also been a boyfriend on several occasions. Meet all the women who dated Holland before their current courtship.

Tom Holland’s girlfriends before Zendaya:

Tom Holland He is a very reserved actor in his private life, but he has nevertheless had a few love affairs. The first was with Elle Lotherington, an assistant director who worked on several of his films. Although details of the courtship were never known, it is believed that they started having a relationship in 2015 and lasted two years together. Of course, according to different sources, they had known each other since they were little.

But she’s not the only one. Who follows Lotherington on the list is Olivia Bolton, a young British woman about whom little is known since she is not a public figure. Apparently, they also met when they were very young, but they started dating in 2019. However, this relationship only lasted a few months. The big proof is that at the beginning of 2020, Holland was already seen with another woman.

On this occasion who stole his heart was actress Nadia Parkes. Holland apparently met her through their mutual friends: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas. In fact, it seemed like it would be their most enduring bond, as multiple sources had confirmed that they had been quarantined together. However, this was never confirmed exactly and in 2021 Tom never mentioned her until he was seen with Zendaya to kisses on the streets of Los Angeles.

With that, the actor hinted that his apparent relationship with Parkes was over and now Zendaya is his new girlfriend. Something that, without a doubt, he no longer had trouble hiding because, whenever he had the opportunity, he made a dedication to him on social networks. Of course it stopped doing it because Holland has confirmed his exit from the internet world to protect his sanity.

