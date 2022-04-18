Before Zendaya, Tom Holland had a magical love interest in Billy Elliot

celebrities

Tom Holland and Zendaya are one of the couples of the moment, but before consolidating, each separated. Did you know that he had a magical love before falling in love with his partner Spider-Man?

Last year happened what all fans of Tom Holland expected: the actor gave love a chance. Although it was always known that he had different relationships, he chose more than once not to confirm them, especially due to the fact that his exes were not completely public people. But, in 2021, he had no choice but to admit his court with Zendayaher co-star in Spider Man since footage of them kissing on the streets of Los Angeles leaked.

However, beyond that Tom Holland What Zendaya they stopped hiding after the snaps were released, the truth is they continue to choose to keep a low profile. Little is known about how love began, when and what their future plans are. In any case, it should be noted that for the fans, seeing them together was something unparalleled after, for years, they pretended to be just friends.

i.e. currently Holland and Zendaya are among the couples of the moment and even one of the most iconic in the industry. But, apparently, this is not the first time that Tom has experienced a love as powerful as the current one. This is because, according to what he confessed, when he was part of the musical Billy Elliot he was also in love and very much.

Tom and the singer are also 25 each, so before they were an official couple, they were either in love or dating other people. For example, in the case of the Briton, his first love affairs began at the age of eight when he was crushed by one of his theater companions. He hasn’t confirmed who it was yet, but he did say he had a magical time with her.

According to him, his girlfriend was not interested in him, but still, the actor dared to steal a kiss from him that did not last long, but that he assured that ” It was three magic seconds”. This is how he defined this moment between the laughs during a recent interview. Still, his love for Zendaya now seems unmatched, especially for the way he refers to her both in public and on his social media.

