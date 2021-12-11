Beghelli launches its first Salvalavita Phone. Quick rescue button, fall sensor and GPS

Beghelli takes an important step and enters the mobile telephony sector with products that remain in the world of services dedicated to the elderly and people in need. He launched the Salvalavita Phone, three models of QuadriBand GSM mobile phones, two of which clamshell, and differentiated above all by accessories and additional features.

As these are phones with security features, they have large, easy-to-use backlit keys. It is worth noting that all three models have a Lifesaving emergency button on the back. It is a programmable button which, if pressed for 2 seconds, allows you to automatically send a hands-free call or an SMS to the favorite numbers you have set, after which it makes calls to all the numbers in memory until you get an answer. Or you can call the Centro Salvalavita Beghelli directly, when the subscription service is active.

SLV10, very small but gives security



The SLV10 model is the only non-clamshell model. The color screen is 1.77 ”, has an internal memory of 32 + 32 MB and has a slot for SDmicro up to 16 GB. It is a dual nano SIM, has a 1.3MP camera with flash, captures videos and has FM radio. It weighs only 81g and is approximately 12cm long by 5cm wide by 1.3cm thick.

SLV20, can be combined with the waterproof bracelet



Compared to the SLV10, Salvalavita Phone SLV20 is not dual SIM, has a 2.8 “screen, the ability to accommodate a 32 GB microSD and play music, has a charging base supplied in addition to the charger, and above all it can be connected to the waterproof (IP64) Salvalavita Band, sold separately, equipped with a large life-saving button. In order to function, the phone and bracelet must be “within radio range,” says Beghelli.

SLV30-GPS, fall sensor and GPS tracking



The SLV30-GPS model, compared to the SLV20, has a fall sensor capable of launching a distress call indicating the position via the GPS locator. It also has a Wi-Fi module. Based on these characteristics, it has a battery with a capacity of 20% higher. SLV30-GPS can also be combined with the Salvalavita Band bracelet and has a charging base.

Salvalavita Phone SLV10 has a list price of 44.90 euros, SLV20 of 74.90 euros and SLV30-GPS’s 89.90 euros. The Salvalavita Band bracelet has a retail price of 29.90 euros.