‘Begin Again’: the movie that predicted Adam Levine’s infidelity

Adam Levine played a famous unfaithful singer in Begin Again, a film in which Mark Ruffalo and Keira Knightley also participated.

In addition to being one of the most famous and talented singers of recent times, Adam Levine He has also ventured into the world of acting. Recall that the Maroon 5 vocalist appeared on American Horror Story and even got a supporting role in the movie, Begin Again.

It was in 2013 when the interpreter of Sugar He shared the camera with Keira Knightley and Mark Ruffo by getting into the skin of Dave Kohl, a famous unfaithful singer.

After it became known that Levine was apparently unfaithful to his wife, Behati Prinsloo and that he flirted with different women through social networks, we remember that the artist lived a similar story in Begin Again.

It may interest you: The professions where the most unfaithful men are supposedly

Begin Again: the movie that predicted the singer’s infidelity

In the plot of the film, Dave (Adam Levine) is in a romantic relationship with Gretta (Keira Knightley), until she discovers that he has been unfaithful to her with a production assistant.

After separating from David, Gretta finds love again thanks to music and manages to erase her troubled past to start over.

“A passion for music brings Gretta and Dave, high school sweethearts, to New York. However, when he, having achieved her success and fame, abandons her, she is completely devastated. One night, a recently fired record producer sees her perform at a Manhattan bar and is captivated by her talent,” reads the synopsis.

If you haven’t seen the movie, here’s the trailer…

KEEP READING…

How to escape sexual codependency?

Why you should run away from a toxic man like Justin Bieber

The 5 most common causes of infidelity