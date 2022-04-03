‘Begin to be a sorcerer’, Juan Reynoso on Uriel Antuna

abigail parra

Mexico City / 02.04.2022 20:35:30





After his involvement with Mexican team, Uriel Antuna took tonight at the Azteca stadium with Cruz Azul when facing Atlas. The player was the best of the team and was in charge of a great assistance for the goal of Santi Gimenez which became a victory for the Celestials.

Without a doubt, the level of the former chivas is higher now that he wears the cement shirt than what was shown with the flock, so John Reynoso talked about individual performance flaunting the player’s nickname

“What about Urielthe numbers are there, the performance is there, start being a witch but I don’t want to comment anymore, he feels more and more comfortable in the institution, it is total merit for him, I see him very committed, it has to be reflected, because we come to win, not to make friends”.

On the other hand, the Peruvian strategist lamented the complexities he faces in each call of national teams in FIFA date with players who don’t play for a minute, as in the case of Santiago Gimenez with Mexico or a few minutes like Angel Romero In Paraguay, louis abram with Peru and Romulo Otero with Venezuela.

“We had talked about it the previous semester, it costs a lot, the rhythm of these 10 days. Today we need as always to play training because there were several players who went with their selection and they didn’t play for a minute, that’s hard and for that part it tastes better”.

Now the Machine prepares for the first leg of the semifinal of the CONCACAF Champions League this Tuesday before Cougars. Especially because of the load it represents for the team this April with up to 9 games in case of accessing the Final of the Concachampions.

“If we think that today we played the first match and we played the Final, we will play 10 games in 32 daysit is a limit situation, we are not used to playing so many games in so many days, we are in Blue Cross And we’re going to play it.”