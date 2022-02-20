Beginner in makeup? With these original (and easy) ideas, you will be the queen of the Carnival

The cinema has always been a constant inspiration to dress us… even in Carnival. With the popular party just around the corner -it begins on February 25-, proposals to dress up as your favorite character skyrocket on social networks. But if yours is to be faithful to your own style without leaving aside that stunning fantasy makeup which has resurfaced thanks to the series euphoria, keep reading. Aren’t you an expert in brush and color strokes? Don’t worry, because we have found the more original and simple ideas that you can copy, yes, forget about make-ups bathed in color and appliqué jewels, because these they focus on a unique and special look.

– The fantasy makeup that ‘celebrities’ love

Ode to the special eyeliner

The makeup artist euphoria is an artist who has created a trend that has already gone around the world. Among all the beauty looks that have been seen in the chapters, that of the character Cassie -interpreted by sydney sweeney– is our favorite of the moment. She only needed a simple makeup with rosy cheekbones, full lips and an attractive eyeliner silver metallic effect that flatter your eyes. Would you dare to enhance your look with this futuristic wink?