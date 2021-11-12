beginner’s guide, things to know before starting

The wait is finally over and the servers of the Elden Ring Network Test have been opened to allow the lucky selected players to try a substantial portion of the FromSoftware title in the testing phases distributed over the weekend. If before venturing into the open world of soulslike you need some advice, so as to avoid downtime and make the most of every minute of trial, here are a series of suggestions that could help the Lightless find his guide and survive the dangers that they roam the Interregnum. If you want to know more about this version of the game, don’t forget to take a look at our impressions after the test of the Elden Ring Network Test.

Classes

At the start of the Elden Ring Network Test you will be asked to choose one of the five classes available, which are nothing more than presets that replace the classic character editor that we will find only in the final version of the game. The Elden Ring Beta classes are as follows: Fighter, Enchanted Knight, Prophet, Champion and Blood Wolf. Each of the choices proposed to the players differ, just like in all the soulslike ones, in thestarting equipment and in initial distribution of statistical points.

This means that this choice is important but not fundamental, since you can shape the character to your liking through the equipment found around the open world and by climbing the levels with the accumulated Runes. Our advice is to select the class that wields the weapons that best suit your style of play, but if you want to win easy we can only suggest you opt for the Enchanted Knight, whose spells allow you to eliminate opponents without too many problems.

Melina

Once you have taken control of the Lightless, the first thing to do to progress in the Elden Ring Network Test is definitely ‘unlock’ Melina, NPC who has a role of great importance in the plot and thanks to which you can get the object that allows you to summon Stream, the steed. In order to attract Melina’s attention it is necessary interact with three different Places of Grace, the equivalent of bonfires in the new FromSoftware game.

It is very easy to locate these points around the map, as they are marked with a sort of yellow flame that the Lightless can touch with the aim of permanently unlocking the checkpoint. At the third Place of Grace, an intermission video starring the young woman will be activated. After the video, talk to the NPC sitting next to the Place of Grace and accept his offer: you will receive the Phantom steed whistle and you will access the ability to upgrade the character.

Map

One of the main innovations that Elden Ring introduces compared to the other FromSoftware productions is certainly the map, which can be opened at any time as long as there is no fight in progress.

This feature is really useful since it not only allows you to keep an eye on the various Places of Grace, so as to understand where to go in critical moments, but also allows you to freely place a series of markings to highlight the location of enemies, secrets or other items you will want to return to later. In case you run into too strong enemies or objects that you can’t collect, just place a sign on the map so as not to forget its location.

Upgrades

Unlike the testing phases of Dark Souls 2 and Dark Souls 3, the Elden Ring Network Test gives players the opportunity to upgrade the character by adding stat points to one of the following parameters: Vitality, Mind, Stamina, Strength, Dexterity, Knowledge, Faith and the Arcane. In order to increase the level of the Lightless, you must speak to Melina at a Place of Grace after accumulating the Runes, resource

whose functioning is almost identical to that of souls. The effects of each level are clearly visible in the appropriate screen, which highlights improvements in blue that can be received for each point spent. In this way it is possible to carefully evaluate how to distribute the statistical points according to the needs and perhaps enhance the attributes that are used to wield a weapon found along the way or to improve the scaling of those already present in the inventory. This possibility should be exploited by players who are having some difficulty in proceeding in the adventure, since they can dedicate a few minutes to the farming of Runes to enhance the attack or defense of the Lightless and thus face enemies with greater serenity.

Ampoules

One of the mechanics that Elden Ring inherits from Dark Souls 3 is the presence of two different types of consumables that recharge while resting at one of the Places of Grace: the Flasks of Vermilion Tears for the recovery of health and the Flasks of Cerulean Tears for the recovery of Action Points (AP), useful both for the use of spells and for the execution of skills with weapons. Just like in DS3,

while resting at a bonfire you can select the item ‘Ampoules’ then ‘Distribute the charges of ampoules’ to set the number of flasks of each type that must reset to the Places of Grace. This means that, in case you do not want to use the Action Points, you could reset the number of Flasks of Cerulean Tears and bet everything on consumables for the recovery of life. Regardless of how you decide to distribute the flasks, know that eliminating small groups of enemies allows you to recover some, so as to avoid returning too many times to a checkpoint.

Jump attack and stealth actions

Just like in Sekiro Shadows Die Twice, Elden Ring’s Lightless can make a jump that is useful not only in the exploration phases, but also during

the fight. You will soon learn that thejump attack it is incredibly useful, since its strength allows you to break down the defenses opponents and expose enemies who are protected by a shield. This move can help you even when you are facing a enemy on horseback (by the way, here’s how to unlock the horse in Elden Ring), as this is the perfect way to hit him without taking too much risk and possibly knocking him off his mount. Another element recovered by Sekiro is the possibility of crouch and sneak a backstab at the enemy. If you find yourself facing a small group of enemies, taking out at least one with a sneak attack could be a great idea to reduce the number of opponents and have a better chance of getting out alive.

Summons

Another Elden Ring mechanic that should not be underestimated is that relating to Summons. When a small gray icon depicting a monument is visible on the left side of the screen, it means that the player can use one of the Summoning Ashes present in the inventory.

Each of these consumables allows you to spawn one or more creatures controlled by artificial intelligence that automatically attack mobs in the area. The best way to make the most of this feature is to distract the enemy while the summoned creatures continue to strike, so that the ally takes no damage and stays at your side for longer.