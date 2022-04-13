Beginner’s Guide to Pet Passports

This pet hotel helps stray animals 0:53

(CNN) – Not only human beings need a passport to travel.

Fashion designer Valentino had a group of six adorable pugs traveling with him on his private jet. Not only did they all have passports, but they most likely had more stamps than any other human traveler.

However, most of the time “pet passport” is more of a metaphorical term. More than just blue or red booklets with names and photos, pet passports are more of a stack of papers.

And while a passport can allow a human to enter several countries, the requirements for animals to travel vary greatly between continents and countries. The process can be expensive and overwhelming, but it is affordable.

How to start

Beth Schutte is the President and CEO of the ARK Import Export Center, which operates The ARK at JFK, a full-service animal receiving and quarantine center located right on the runway at New York’s JFK Airport.

In addition, he is a member of the board of directors of the International Pet and Animal Transport Association (IPATA).

“The European Union pioneered the practice of pet passports, which allow animals to move more freely with their owners throughout the European Union and the United Kingdom,” explains Schutte.

“In countries like Russia or China you see pet passports, but they’re not really an official document, like a human passport. It’s more of a consolidation of all the information about the pet. The US doesn’t require a pet passport at all.” “.

Regardless of your country of origin and your country of travel or relocation, there is one piece of advice all pet travel experts agree on: start as early as possible.

Dog trainer and author Bash Dibra, who has worked with celebrity furry friends like Mariah Carey and Sarah Jessica Parker, believes it’s never too early to make your pet more comfortable with travel, even for short distances.

“Basically, the first time you get your dog you should prepare him for the imaginary trips you’re going to take,” he says. “Cage training leads to proper training for everything else.”

He adds: “Once a dog or cat is crate-trained, they enjoy their surroundings. You can do this by planning special trips, going in the car, or to a weekend home or visiting friends, or even if want to take your dog to a hotel.

Schutte recommends working with a reputable travel agency specializing in animal transportation; some of them can be found by consulting the list of IPATA approved companies.

In the meantime, Dibra advises that an overwhelmed owner turn to the local chapter of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) for a veterinarian recommendation if they don’t know where to start.

You should also check to see if your current vet is familiar with travel regulations and consider a visit or two to another vet if this is not the case.

Schutte and his colleagues have seen pets get denied boarding for all sorts of minor reasons, like the transposition of two numbers in a date. In the United States, dates are written month first, while in many other countries they are written day first and month second, so that “May 10” in the United States becomes “October 5” in the United States. France.

To reduce panic for both human and animal, working with someone who is familiar with the latest paperwork and restrictions will help reduce stress and ensure everything is in order on the big day.

In United States

The transportation of animals to the United States is the responsibility of the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service of the Department of Agriculture, better known by its acronym APHIS.

The Department defines “pets” as dogs, cats, rabbits, ferrets, hedgehogs, and most categories of reptiles, amphibians, and rodents. These animals must be owned by a private individual and not intended for scientific experiments or for resale.

There is one important exception to the pet guidelines. If you have a pet bird, you will need to provide additional information to a veterinarian located in an authorized port. The Department of Fish and Wildlife may also have to intervene. More details here.

The APHIS website contains useful information on transporting animals within and outside the country, as well as between states and territories, as places like Hawaii and Puerto Rico have stricter regulations.

There are occasional exceptions to the rules in cases of emergency; for example, right now, animals brought from Ukraine can have their documentation in order more quickly due to the situation there.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has specific guidelines for animals traveling by plane.

in the European Union

One of the advantages of the European Union is that travel is quite easy for humans and their pets within those countries.

The best thing you can do is make sure your pet – defined in the EU as a dog, cat or ferret – is up to date on rabies vaccinations and carry that documentation with you just in case when crossing a border.

Pet passports of the European Union can only be issued by authorized veterinarians in the member countries of the EU. Those from the United Kingdom, the United States or other nations are not accepted.

Any pet coming to the EU from a foreign country must be microchipped, vaccinated against rabies and over 12 weeks old.

If you are coming from the United States, you will need to fill out the Annex II form issued by APHIS.

Airlines have different policies on whether or not pets can travel in the cabin with their owners – size and breed play a role. Be sure to do your research before booking tickets.

In the United Kingdom

Due to Brexit, which means that the UK is no longer part of the European Union, there are now different requirements for bringing a pet into the country. These rules apply to England, Scotland and Wales and not to Northern Ireland, which has its own policies outlined here.

Cats, dogs and ferrets traveling as pets to the UK must be microchipped, vaccinated against rabies and have a valid pet ‘passport’ or health certificate. Dogs should also be given a worm treatment before travelling.

In addition, some breeds of dogs – such as pit bulls and Japanese tosas – are totally prohibited.

Being an island, the UK strictly enforces its animal transport regulations. Failure to fill out the paperwork correctly or bring the proper documents can result in your pet being denied boarding, confiscated upon arrival and forced to spend up to four months in quarantine.

Please follow the UK government guidelines carefully – you can find them here.

The UK is also streamlining the process for pets being transported from Ukraine.

In Australia

In Australia, the Department of Agriculture, Water and Environment (DAWE) manages the animal travel criteria and classifies countries into three different groups.

The first two groups are mainly made up of nearby countries and Pacific islands, while the third group includes most of the EU member countries, many Caribbean islands, Canada and the United States.

Cats and dogs – no other animals – from authorized countries are allowed to enter as pets, but will be subject to a 10-day quarantine at the Mickleham Post-Entry Quarantine Center in Melbourne.

It is not enough to arrive in the country. You will need to get a reservation for your pet at Mickleham and pay the necessary fees for its care. This starts with an import fee of $1,200 AUS (US$894).

Quarantine protocols are very strict. As tempting as it may be to send your dog or cat to Mickleham with their favorite toy, it will be destroyed on arrival for contamination reasons. The food is also selected by the facility, so if your pet has specific needs make sure you notify Mickleham in advance.

If your country is not on the list of approved nations, you will need to arrange transportation through a third country.

Beyond the paperwork

Even if your pet doesn’t need a “passport” right now, you can start thinking about the future by buying or organizing things he’ll need later on.

Dog trainer Dibra prefers crates for most dogs, though smaller ones that can fly in the cabin (or backseat of the car) with their owners can go in smaller carriers. As for cats, he recommends plastic carriers, which he says are “stronger and safer,” especially in an emergency.

Our colleagues at CNN Underscored have put together a list of the best carrier brands for traveling with pets.

In addition to buying new things, you also have to keep the old ones. the toys and snacks Favorites are essential for travel, and many animals find comfort with a familiar-smelling item, such as a stuffed animal or their owner’s T-shirt, in their carrier.