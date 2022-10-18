Beginning of the big maneuvers for Lionel Messi

At the end of the contract next June with PSG, Lionel Messi has been the subject of many desires for several weeks. Paris SG wants to avoid his departure.

PSG Mercato: New contract for Lionel Messi at Paris SG?

Sparkling in the Clasico, Lionel Messi weighed on the Marseille defense and once again distilled many good balloons. The Argentinian international continues its momentum and confirms its good start to the season. Since the arrival of Christophe Galtier, the sevenfold Golden Ball has become indispensable in the Parisian eleven. Lionel Messi is however at the end of the contract next June and Luis Campos wishes to extend it for two years.

According to information from Fabrizio Romano, the Argentinian international will organize a meeting in the coming months to decide on his future. The Italian journalist said: Rumors about Lionel Messi continue, but as I’ve said many times, he won’t decide his future until 2023. He plans to speak with his family, his lawyers, and everyone around him. He is not currently negotiating with FC Barcelona, ​​nor with PSG for a new contract.»

Lionel Messi is therefore focused on his season with Paris Saint-Germain to prepare well before his last World Cup. The battle between Barça and PSG promises to be tough to convince Lionel Messi. At the same time, other big European clubs could also make attempts to get him away from the Parisian club.

PSG Mercato: The carnage continues for Paris

Paris Saint-Germain won Sunday 1-0 against Olympique de Marseille and this match was marked by a new injury on the Parisian side. Danilo Pereira came off in the second half with a hamstring injury and the Portuguese defender will be out for three weeks.

A new blow for PSG which is still deprived of Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes and Sergio Ramos. The defense at 4 could therefore be renewed during the movement of the Paris SG in Ajaccio this Friday.