Beginning of the trial of Neymar Jr., tried in Spain for alleged embezzlement

Soccer star Neymar is on trial in Barcelona for alleged wrongdoing during his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barca in 2013. The striker appeared in court on Monday for the start of the trial and on Tuesday for his statement, but he is dispensed from returning.

With our correspondent in Barcelona, Elise Gazengel

Neymar has been back in Barcelona since Monday, but this time he has a date with justice. The Brazilian is accused of embezzlement in the context of his transfer from Santos to Barça in 2013 for an official sum of 51 million euros deemed to be falsified by the Spanish tax authorities who rather estimate it at 83 million euros. However, at the time, the Brazilian company DIS held 40% of the economic rights of the footballer and it therefore considers itself aggrieved today.

On the dock, Neymar is accompanied by his parents and the former presidents of Barça and Santos. The Neymar defense argues that Spain cannot judge the facts committed in Brazil. And the prosecution requires two years in prison for the PSG star in addition to a fine of 10 million euros.

But the striker was not worried: he arrived all smiles and late for his short statement on Tuesday and said he had not participated in the negotiations his father was handling with the clubs. He left before the end of the hearing and won’t have to return to Barcelona for this trial, which will continue without him until October 31.